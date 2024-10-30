Home

Kerala: Eight remain in critical condition after Kasaragod temple fireworks accident

The fireworks accident occurred at the Anjootambalam Veerarkavu Temple in Nileshwaram on Tuesday during the annual Kaliyattam festival, leaving around 154 people injured.

Eight of the 154 people injured in the fireworks incident at a temple in Kerala’s Kasaragod district remain in critical condition and are receiving intensive care, said P Rajeev, the state’s minister for industries, coir, and law, on Wednesday.

He assured that the state government will cover all medical expenses and ensure the injured receive proper treatment.

“Eight of the injured people are receiving critical care. Investigations are underway to prevent such incidents from recurring. The government will cover all treatment expenses,” Rajeev told reporters.

Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan told ANI after the incident, “About 154 people have been injured and admitted to different hospitals. This Theyyam festival is a custom of North Malabar, and the Theyyam starts from this Veerarkavu Temple. This marks the beginning of this year’s Theyyam season.”

The Kasaragod District Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

A case has been registered against eight temple committee members under non-bailable sections for conducting fireworks without permission and violating safety guidelines.

According to the FIR, negligence during the fireworks display led to the fire.











