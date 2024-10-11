NationalPolitics

Eight-year-old girl killed in leopard attack in UP's Bijnor

The incident occurred in Malkapur village of Nahtaur area when a leopard dragged Tanya from the road around 8 am.



Published: October 11, 2024 2:54 PM IST

By PTI

Eight-year-old girl killed in leopard attack in UP's Bijnor
Eight-year-old girl killed in leopard attack in UP’s Bijnor

Bijnor: An eight-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack while accompanying her mother to collect fodder in a jungle in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said. The incident occurred in Malkapur village of Nahtaur area when a leopard dragged Tanya from the road around 8 am, they said.

Villagers managed to scare away the animal, but by then she had sustained severe injuries, Nahtaur Station House Officer (SHO) Dheeraj Singh said.

She was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, Singh said, adding that the body has been sent for post mortem.





Source link

