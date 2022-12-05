Ek Number Doctor! Pediatrician Distracts Baby During Vaccine Jab; Internet is Impressed

Viral Video: A pediatrician’s unconventional method for distracting and calming the baby before the shot and vaccine is going viral on Instagram. The video has captured the hearts of many people.

Doctor Distracts Baby While Giving Vaccination Shot,(Photo Credit: Instagram/dr_hifive)

Viral Video: For parents, seeing their child’s first vaccination shot is not always a pleasant sight. Even though the shots are necessary for their long-term health, no parent wants to see their child in pain. On the other hand, some doctors can make things easier for both the child and the parent. A pediatrician’s unconventional method for distracting and calming the baby before the shot and vaccine is going viral on Instagram. The video has captured the hearts of many people.

Dr. Sayed Mujahid Husain, a Consultant Pediatrician at Goodwill Children’s Clinic in Bengaluru, shared the viral video on Instagram. In the clip, a baby is seen lying in the doctor’s clinic while the doctor makes amusing noises and gestures to distract the child. The baby later gets comfortable and begins to enjoy herself. The doctor administers the vaccination shot to the baby in a matter of seconds. He says “superb” because she doesn’t cry and gives the baby a high-five.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF THE DOCTOR DISTRACTING BABY WHILE GIVING A VACCINATION SHOT HERE

“These six month older ones are awesome, we adults are useless timid creatures!!!😆😆🤣😝,” reads the caption alongside the video. The video was shared on November 23, 2022. Till now, the clip has received one million views and over 12 lakh likes on the social media platform.

Praising the doctor’s efforts, an Instagram user said, “I am showing this to my uncle kids who wanna be doctor and they were so inspired and also fascinated and one of them want to become like you sirrr.. appreciating for your work hats off.”

“Doctor wo nhi Jo sirf treatment krna janta hain. Doctor wo hai jo ..ye jante hai ki kisiko kese treatment krna h.Lots of love sir ❤️👐,” added another user. “Is ko bolte Dr ek number😍,” commented a third user. “How good this guy handles a syringe to baby without making it cry… Great job,” added the fourth user.



