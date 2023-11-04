Ekya Schools Launches Ekya Nava; Asia’s First K-12 Maker School of Innovation, Creativity & Design

Ekya Schools celebrated a significant milestone in K-12 education with the unveiling of Ekya Nava – Asia-EMEAs inaugural K-12 Maker School of Innovation, Creativity, and Design. This groundbreaking venture promises to transform Indias educational landscape by moving from traditional rote learning to a purpose-driven academic approach. Ekya Nava stands as a beacon for the Maker Movement in India, poised to cultivate the upcoming generation of thinkers, innovators, and technology-forward entrepreneurs.

Mr. Rajeev Chandrashekhar at the launch of Ekya Nava

“India is at an inflexion point, the opportunities in front of young India are infinite and the power to realize this potential truly lies in the education of our youth and the skills they acquire,“Shri. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Honourable Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India, and Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha stated while commending Ekya Schools mission to go beyond the ordinary by launching Ekya Nava.

Dignitaries lighting the lamp at FIND festival 2023

At Ekya Navas grand unveiling, Dr. Tristha, Founder of Ekya Schools, underscored the importance of an education that equips students with flexible skills to prosper in an ever-changing world. She asserted, “Ekya NAVA is more than a school – its a mindset, a path to a different kind of education. Backed by global advisors, were not here to just teach. Were here to awaken the fire within each student. Our curriculum is not the usual playbook, it is a dynamic journey that uncovers passions, unleashes purpose, and propels learning beyond expectations. As an advocate for progressive education, were on a mission to foster a cohort of dynamic, visionary individuals set to leave a profound mark on the world.“

Adding a fresh dimension to the landscape of education, a first-of-its-kindbook designed for educators, offering invaluable real-world experiences and practical insights, was unveiled during the inaugural Ekya FIND Festival 2023, titled “Creating Extraordinary Educators: A Teacher’s Roadmap to Becoming Extraordinary“. This book is authored by Ekya educators and compiled by Ekya School’s Professional Development Institute, with Dr. Tristha Ramamurthy, Founder, Ekya Schools, being the guiding force behind this project.

Along with Shri. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, other esteemed attendees were Dr. K. P. Gopalkrishna, Founder & Chairman of National Public Schools; Dr. A. S. Kiran Kumar, ex-Chairman of ISRO and Chairperson of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre; Dr. K. C. Ramamurthy (IPS, Rtd), Chairman, CMR Group and Former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Dr. Sabitha Ramamurthy, President of CMR Jnanadhara Trust and Chancellor of CMR University; Shri. K. R. Jayadeep, Director of Ekya Schools and CEO of CMR Group of Institutions; and Dr. Tristha Ramamurthy, Founder of Ekya Schools.

Highlighting the pivotal role of innovation in education, Mr. Chandrasekhar further remarked, “The emphasis on reimagining extraordinary education is absolutely critical to realizing the possibilities and opportunities that we have in the next 5-10 years. I heartily congratulate team Ekya Nava for thinking beyond their imagination. This pioneering initiative will empower students to explore their unique callings, reshaping traditional education norms.”

Ekya Nava introduces a purpose-driven learning approach that transcends typical Indian academic paradigms. Its enriched by four key pathways: Design, Making, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, and Information Technology & Society. Ekya Nava encourages students to transcend traditional classroom confines, immersing themselves in varied, real-world scenarios to foster enduring adaptability and growth. Discover more about Ekya Nava by exploring its new website.

Link to the inaugural ceremony: youtube.com/live/f8fbRt04EPgfeature=share

Link to School’s Video: youtu.be/hML8NxqxEOosi=x9ncZYQBZJSflxQK

About Ekya Schools

Ekya Schools is a community of learners, thinkers, doers, and change-makers. By drawing on the legacy of the CMR Group of Institutions and innovative methods of learning from school systems around the world, the school was instituted with one aim – to teach students not just what to learn but how to learn. At Ekya, students are at the heart of everything it does. The school’s learning paths and curriculum incorporate international standards and research-based pedagogy. Ekya Schools believes in this approach because it facilitates a deep love for learning and clarity for the students in their conceptual understanding, equipping them with real-world skills.

The school has five campuses across Bengaluru – ITPL, BTM Layout, J P Nagar, Byrathi, and NICE Road. Ekya Schools offers Montessori and Kindergarten programs at the pre-primary level and IGCSE, CBSE, and ICSE options at the senior level.

To learn more about the school, please visit its website.