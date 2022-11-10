Elderly Man Does Naagin Dance As His Friend Acts Like Snake Charmer. Watch

As the DJ played the pungi tune, a grandpa and his friend got on the dance floor and started grooving like a snake charmer and serpent.

Nagin Dance Ka Video

Nagin Dance Ka Video: Indian men who dance at parties, wedding or in someone’s baarat have a strange obsession with naagin dance. Just like doing the knee spin or the worm would be considered showing off advanced moves while dancing in the US, for Indian uncles the advanced dance moves are locking a leg with another man and doing bhangra or doing the naagin dance.

A hilarious video is going viral on social media where an elderly man who was doing the naagin dance at someone’s party started getting too much in character. As the DJ played the pungi tune, a grandpa and his friend got on the dance floor and started grooving like a snake charmer and serpent. The video was shared on Twitter by the user ‘JaikyYadav16’ and has received 344k views and 11k likes.

It shows a man acting like a snake charmer for his out-of-control naagin friend, and both of whom clearly look drunk. The funny part is when the elderly man starts moving like a snake with his hands up and even crawls on the dance floor. The video left netizens in splits who flooded the comments section with laughing emojis.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF DADAJI AND FRIEND DOING NAAGIN DANCE HERE:

This proves that age is just a number!



