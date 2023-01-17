Home

Elderly Man Dragged By Two-Wheeler For 1 Km In Bengaluru, Horrific Video Emerges

The man has been detained by police.

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, an elderly man was on Tuesday dragged by a biker in Bengaluru for around 1 km. The horrifying incident took place on Magadi Road in the city. The initial reports suggest that the biker hit an SUV on Tuesday afternoon and when questioned, the two-wheeler rider tried to escape, dragging the SUV driver for almost a km from Magadi Road toll gate to Hosahalli metro station. However, he has been detained by police.

In the video that surfaced on social media, the elderly man was seen being dragged by a biker on his scooter.

#WATCH | Man being dragged behind a scooter on Bengaluru’s Magadi road The victim is currently under medical treatment a city hospital. The two-wheeler driver has been apprehended by the police at PS Govindaraj Nagar: DCP West Bengaluru (Video verified by Police) pic.twitter.com/nntPxaZxSu — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2023

After dragging him for about a kilometre, the biker is stopped by another biker and a rickshaw driver who were on his pursuit.

Giving details, police said the victim is currently under medical treatment at a city hospital, adding that the accused driver has been apprehended by the police at PS Govindaraj Nagar.

The incident comes barely two weeks after the hit-and-drag case in which a 20-year-old woman was killed in Delhi. The victim during the incident got stuck under the wheels of a car and was dragged for nearly 13 km, resulting in her death.



