Elderly Man Dragged By Two-Wheeler For 1 Km In Bengaluru, Horrific Video Emerges

In the video that surfaced on social media, the elderly man was seen being dragged by a biker on his scooter.

The man has been detained by police.

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, an elderly man was on Tuesday dragged by a biker in Bengaluru for around 1 km. The horrifying incident took place on Magadi Road in the city. The initial reports suggest that the biker hit an SUV on Tuesday afternoon and when questioned, the two-wheeler rider tried to escape, dragging the SUV driver for almost a km from Magadi Road toll gate to Hosahalli metro station. However, he has been detained by police.

After dragging him for about a kilometre, the biker is stopped by another biker and a rickshaw driver who were on his pursuit.

Giving details, police said the victim is currently under medical treatment at a city hospital, adding that the accused driver has been apprehended by the police at PS Govindaraj Nagar.

“The victim is currently under medical treatment a city hospital. The two-wheeler driver has been apprehended by the police at PS Govindaraj Nagar,” DCP West Bengaluru said.

The incident comes barely two weeks after the hit-and-drag case in which a 20-year-old woman was killed in Delhi. The victim during the incident got stuck under the wheels of a car and was dragged for nearly 13 km, resulting in her death.




Published Date: January 17, 2023 4:47 PM IST



Updated Date: January 17, 2023 5:01 PM IST





