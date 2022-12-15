The bus bus which was ferrying students had halted in the narrow lane to make way for other vehicles when the incident took place.

Video: Elderly Man Escapes Death Miraculously As Bus Runs Over Him In Mumbai’s Powai

Caught on Camera: An elderly man escaped unhurt after he was knocked down by a bus in Mumbai Powai as horrified pedestrians watched on. The 45-second spine-chilling video shared by news agency ANI showed a man dressed in Kurta-pyjama falling under a bus as he tries to cross the road in leisurely manner. The death-defying moments were captured on CCTV outside Everest Heights building in Chandivali.

In the video, we can see a busy street where few autos and cars are quesed in traffic. The bus bus which was ferrying students had halted in the narrow lane to make way for other vehicles when the incident took place. As soon as the man approached near it to cross the road he was ran over.

#WATCH | Elderly man’s close shave in Powai area of Mumbai. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. (Source: viral video) pic.twitter.com/50LV4N2Pvk — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

The bus driver must have failed to notice the pedestrian as he was walking close to the bus, said senior inspector Budhan Sawant told TOI. “Almost three-fourths of the length of the bus had passed over him…,” he said, adding that the man then emerged, seemingly non-chalant, from the rear of the vehicle.

As some shocked pedestrians and even a local building security guard noticed the “accident”, they waved and shouted at the bus driver, who halted the vehicle and opened his door to peer at the commotion.

Moments later, the “run-over” man himself got up, apparently shaken but unscathed, and hurriedly walked up to the bus driver to register his protest, as the video cuts off.

