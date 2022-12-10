Elderly Man Singing ‘Tum Hi Aana’ In Local Train Leaves Netizens Impressed; Viral Video Here

Viral Video: A touching video of an elderly man singing Jubin Nautiyal’s “Tum Hi Aana” in a moving train has wowed thousands of viewers since clips of him singing went viral on social media.

Elderly man singing Tum Hi Aana in local train wins hearts. (Photo Credit: Twitter@Gulzar_sahab)

Viral Video: William Shakespeare rightly said, “If Music Be The Food Of Love, Play On.” India’s got talent – and nothing proves it better than this viral video. A touching video of an elderly man singing Jubin Nautiyal’s “Tum Hi Aana” in a moving train has wowed thousands of viewers since clips of him singing went viral on social media. The video was shared by a Twitter user named Gulzar Sahab. Since being shared, the video has amassed over 151,000 views and over 11,000 likes.

“Hearing the song while singing in the train, Grandfather also started singing 😍🎶,” reads the caption alongside the video. In the 39-second short clip, an elderly man is seen sitting on the window seat with a bag on his lap. While the song from the Bollywood movie ‘Marjaavaan’ is heard in the background, the man is seen nodding his head to the lyrics and singing along to keep himself entertained.

WATCH VIDEO OF AN OLD MAN SINGING ‘TUM HI AANA’ SONG HERE

The viral clip struck a chord with internet users as they flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions. “Have seen him at Vapi station. He himself plays the songs on his music player and sings along.Makes everyone happy around him with his singing,” commented one user. “Old is always Gold,” commented another user. “Great to see him so well updated with latest songs 😍,” commented a third user. “Aapko dekha kar muje apne grandfather ki yaad aa gyi vho bhi aase hi gate the old movie song .🥰🥰🥲🥲am missing so much and am sure I will meet them again .❣️✍️,” expressed the fourth user.



