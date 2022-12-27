Elderly Woman Dances to Title Track of SRK’s Pathaan, Video Goes Viral

In the viral video, Saj Khan can be seen totally enjoying herself as she recreated the steps of the hit song with her facial expressions.

Viral Video: One must have said it right that there is no suitable age for enjoyment. And, this elderly woman has proved it right with her dance skills. The woman named Saj Khan who is quite popular among Instagram users for her dance videos and viral reels has now grooved to the the title track of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Pathaan. The video of her dancing to joyously to Jhoome Jo Pathaan has also started trending on the social media platform.

The woman who has over 347K followers on Instagram can be seen dancing wearing a salwar suit, a long coat, shawl, and glasses while graceully lip-syncing the song’s lyrics. The woman was spotted dancing on the pavement outside her house.

Netizens loved her reel and found it entertaining as they applauded her for doing what she loves. The video has garnered over 14K likes and nearly 200 K views within hours of being shared on Instagram.




