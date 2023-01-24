Elected Members, Aldermen Take Oath. Announcement Soon

Delhi will get a mayor for the city as a whole after a gap of 10 years.
Delhi Mayor Election: Amid heavy security arrangements, presiding officer Satya Sharma of the BJP, appointed by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, administered the oath to 10 nominated councillors first, despite the fierce opposition by the AAP in the last meeting. Currently, all the newly elected councillors are being sworn in.
Soon, the Councillors of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will elect the mayor and a deputy mayor of Delhi, more than a month after the AAP won the civic body polls.
The mayor and deputy mayor are to be elected in the very first house that convenes after a municipal poll, which could not happen on January 6 as the house was adjourned following a ruckus between the AAP and BJP members.
CANDIDATES FOR POSITION OF DELHI MAYOR
Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur are AAP’s contenders for the post of mayor, with Oberoi said to have a stronger claim to the post. BJP has nominated Rekha Gupta as its contender for the post.
CANDIDATES FOR DELHI’S DEPUTY MAYOR
The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are — Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar (AAP), and Kamal Bagri (BJP).
Published Date: January 24, 2023 12:54 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Health Tips: Effective Tips To Prevent Acne Breakouts Before Periods
[ad_1] Home Video GalleryHealth Tips: Effective Tips To Prevent Acne Breakouts Before Periods – Watch Video Hormonal fluctuations that occur...
Types, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatment of Non-Inflammatory Bone Illness
[ad_1] Home HealthArthritis in Children: Types, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatment of Non-Inflammatory Bone Illness Arthritis in Children: In order to...
Video: Man Throws Wads of Rs 10 Notes from Bengaluru’s KR Market Flyover, Traffic Disrupted
[ad_1] Home ViralVideo: Man Throws Wads of Rs 10 Notes from Bengaluru’s KR Market Flyover, Traffic Disrupted After disposing of...
Govt Likely To Peg Lower Nominal GDP Growth At 11% Amid Prospect Of Weak Exports
[ad_1] Home BusinessBudget 2023: Govt Likely To Peg Lower Nominal GDP Growth At 11% Amid Prospect Of Weak Exports The...
‘Trade Plus One Day’, Indian Stock Markets To Shift to World’s Fastest Settlement Cycle
[ad_1] Home Business‘Trade Plus One Day’, Indian Stock Markets To Shift to World’s Fastest Settlement Cycle As per Bloomberg, starting...
January 24 Shift 1 Exam Ends. Paper Analysis, Students Reactions Here
[ad_1] JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: NTA’s notice for duplicate JEE Main applications Meanwhile, NTA has issued a notice regarding duplicate...
Average Rating