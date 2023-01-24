Home

Delhi To Get New Mayor Today: Elected Members, Aldermen Take Oath. Announcement Soon

Delhi will get a mayor for the city as a whole after a gap of 10 years.

Delhi will get its new mayor today.

Delhi Mayor Election: Amid heavy security arrangements, presiding officer Satya Sharma of the BJP, appointed by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, administered the oath to 10 nominated councillors first, despite the fierce opposition by the AAP in the last meeting. Currently, all the newly elected councillors are being sworn in.

Soon, the Councillors of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will elect the mayor and a deputy mayor of Delhi, more than a month after the AAP won the civic body polls.

The mayor and deputy mayor are to be elected in the very first house that convenes after a municipal poll, which could not happen on January 6 as the house was adjourned following a ruckus between the AAP and BJP members.

CANDIDATES FOR POSITION OF DELHI MAYOR

Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur are AAP’s contenders for the post of mayor, with Oberoi said to have a stronger claim to the post. BJP has nominated Rekha Gupta as its contender for the post.

CANDIDATES FOR DELHI’S DEPUTY MAYOR

The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are — Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar (AAP), and Kamal Bagri (BJP).



