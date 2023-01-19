National

Election Commission Announces Dates For Bypolls To Five States, One UT

The poll panel further informed that the results of the byelections will also be announced with the assembly polls of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland on March 2.

Bypolls 2023: The Election Commission of India has announced the date for byelections in two seats in Maharashtra, and one each in Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Lakshadweep. According to the ECI, the byelections will be held on February 27.

The Erode East constituency seat in Tamil Nadu, Lumla in Arunachal Pradesh, Sagardighi in West Bengal, and Kasba Peth and Chichwad in Maharashtra fell vacant after the demise of Thirumahan Everaa, Jambey Tashi, Subrata Saha, Mukta Shailesh Tilak and Laxman Pandurang Jagtap respectively.

Here are some of the key details:

  • The bypolls will be held in the parliamentary constituency of Lakshadweep
  • The election will also be held in assembly seats in Lumla in Arunachal Pradesh, Ramgarh in Jharkhand, Erode (East) in Tamil Nadu, Sagardighi in West Bengal, and Kasba Peth and Chinchwad in Maharashtra.
  • The bypolls in seats in Lakshadweep and Ramgarh in Jharkhand are being held after the disqualification of Mohammed Faizal and Mamta Devi respectively.
  • The ECI said that the filling of nominations will take place on January 31.
  • The last date to file nominations will be February 7.
  • The scrutiny of nominations will take place on February 8.
  • The last date to withdraw the nomination will be February 10.




Published Date: January 18, 2023 11:59 PM IST





