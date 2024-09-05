NationalPolitics

Election Commission Bans Exit Polls for Jammu And Kashmir, Haryana Assembly Polls Between Sept 18 and Oct 5

According to the poll panel, the ban on the exit polls will come into force from 7 am on September 18 until 6:30 pm on October 5, the final day of polling.

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued a notification prohibiting the release of exit polls for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. According to the poll panel, the ban on the exit polls will come into force from 7 am on September 18 until 6:30 pm on October 5, the final day of polling.

“…Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers under sub-Section (1) of Section 126A of the RP Act, 1951, the Election Commission, having regard to the provisions of Sub-Section (2) of the said Section, hereby notifies the period between 7.00 AM on 18.09.2024 (Wednesday) and 6.30 PM on 05.10.2024 (Saturday), as the period during which conducting and publishing or publicising exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the aforesaid general election, shall be prohibited,” reads the notification.

The ECI prohibits conducting exit polls during the voting process but allows the predictions to be published 30 minutes after the last vote is cast.

“It is further clarified that under Section 126(1)(b) of the RP Act, 1951, displaying any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for the conclusion of the poll in connection with the aforesaid general elections,” it said.





