Election Commission changes polling date for Assembly by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Punjab

The Election Commission has postponed by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Punjab to November 20 from November 13.

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has rescheduled the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Punjab to avoid low voter turnout. The by-elections in these states will now be held on November 20, instead of the earlier date of November 13. The decision was made following requests from political parties, including the INC, BJP, BSP, and RLD, which asked the EC to change the polling dates due to various festivities.

Congress stated that people in 56-Palakkad AC in Kerala will be busy in preparation and celebration of “Kalpathi Rastholsavam” festival between November 13-15.

As per BJP, BSP and RLD, to celebrate Kartik Purnima, people travel three to four days before to reach their homes.

As per request from Congress, in Punjab, the 555th Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji is to be celebrated on November 15, and an Akhand Path is to be organised from November 13, onwards.

Notably, the Commission had rescheduled the polling dates in past elections for the convenience of voters and to enhance their participation.

In the Punjab State Elections 2022, the polling day was shifted due to the Shri Guru Ravidas Ji Jayanti celebration. Similarly in Manipur Assembly Elections 2022, the date of the poll was changed for both phases due to the first phase falling on Sunday.

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections saw a change in poll date due to Barawafat. Likewise, the 2013 Mizoram Assembly Elections experienced shifts in polling and counting dates owing to local social events and a Sunday. Fast forward to the Rajasthan Elections of 2023, and Devuthan Ekadashi caused a modification in the polling day. Not to forget, even Haryana had to rearrange its schedule due to Asoj Amavasya.

In the current run, elections are going to be held in one constituency in Kerala, four in Punjab, and nine in Uttar Pradesh on the 20th of November. Dates for counting votes and polling completion are scheduled to stay unchanged, falling on the 23rd and 25th of November, respectively.

