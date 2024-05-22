Home

Election Commission Issues Stern Directive To BJP And Congress, Asks Them To Maintain Decorum

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued stern directives to BJP national president JP Nadda and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued stern directives to BJP national president JP Nadda and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, instructing them to ensure that the star campaigners of the party adhere strictly to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during their election campaigns.

“Elections are a process when political parties not only contest to win, but also avails the opportunity to present themselves in their ideal best for the voting community to experience, emulate and build hopes on. The second part constitutes the more precious heritage of Indian elections and our electoral democracy and this should not be allowed to be weakened by anyone, including your party,” the commission said.







