NationalPolitics

Election Commission Officially Starts Process, Issues Press Note

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 8, 2024
0 72 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Election Commission Officially Starts Process, Issues Press Note

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: The Election Commission of India has officially started the process and a press note has also been issued by the poll body and the CEC Rajiv Kumar.



Published: June 8, 2024 12:03 PM IST

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

By IANS

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Update: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially started the process of holding Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). “The commission has decided to accept applications seeking allotment of common symbol under Para 10B of election symbols (Reservation & Allotment) order 1968 for the General Election to the legislative Assembly of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect,” said Jaydeb Lahiri, Secretary of the Election Commission of India through a Press note.

This follows the statement of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Rajiv Kumar, in which he said that the people of J&K would soon have their democratically-elected government in the Union Territory. The last Assembly election was held in J&K in 2014 after which a coalition government of the BJP and the PDP headed by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed came to power. After Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s death in 2016, the coalition was headed by his daughter, Mehbooba Mufti. BJP withdrew from the coalition government on June 18, 2019 following which Mehbooba Mufti resigned as the Chief Minister.

Governor’s Rule was imposed in J&K which was followed by President’s Rule. J&K was made a Union Territory on August 5, 2019 when Articles 370 and 35A were abrogated. Since then the Union Territory of J&K has been headed by the Lieutenant Governor.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 8, 2024
0 72 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Can Rahul Gandhi Represent Both Rae Bareli and Wayanad? Constitutional Experts Say NO; Here’s What Happens Next

June 7, 2024

Narendra Modi To Take Oath As Prime Minister For Historic 3rd Term On June 9; President Murmu Hands Letter Of Appointment

June 7, 2024

On Camera: Speeding Car Mows Down Tollbooth Employee In UP’s Hapur, Critical

June 7, 2024

Narendra Modi Meets LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi Ahead Of His Sunday Swearing-In

June 7, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow