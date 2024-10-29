Election Commission rejects Congress Haryana poll charge, terms them baseless, misplaced

Home

Election Commission rejects Congress’s Haryana poll charge, terms them ‘baseless, misplaced’

The ECI advised Congress to take strong steps to stop such behaviour, warning that baseless accusations during sensitive times like polling and counting days could cause public unrest and chaos.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has rejected the major allegations levelled by the Congress party over the irregularities in the recent Haryana elections, calling them “baseless, misplaced, and devoid of facts.” The commission, in a letter to Congress, requested the grand-old-party leaders to refrain from making such unfolded claims after every election. It also accused the party of creating “generic” doubts without any evidence.

EC has advised the grand-old-party to adopt strong steps to curb this

Highlighting five specific cases from the past year, the ECI urged the Congress, a national party with significant experience, to exercise due diligence and avoid habitual, evidence-free criticism of electoral operations.

Following a thorough re-verification by Returning Officers of all 26 Assembly Constituencies in question, the ECI wrote to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, affirming that every step in the Haryana electoral process was flawless and conducted under the observation of Congress candidates or their agents.

The Commission’s response to the Congress, comprising 1642 pages of evidence, detailed the continuous presence of authorized representatives of Congress candidates at all stages, including battery placement at the time of commissioning and throughout the polling and counting processes.

Addressing Congress’s concerns about the EVM battery display, the ECI clarified that the battery voltage and capacity are irrelevant to the EVMs’ vote-counting functionality and integrity.

“The battery status displayed on the Control Unit serves only to assist technical teams in monitoring power levels to ensure smooth operation during polling,” it said.

The poll body dismissed any suggestion that battery levels could influence voting outcomes as preposterous. Additionally, the ECI has published a detailed FAQ on its website covering various aspects of EVM battery use, including battery types, the use of alkaline cells, differences between EVM power packs and mobile phone batteries, EVM functionality independent of operating voltage, and explanations for why the power pack status sometimes reads 99 per cent even after a full day of polling.

The ECI strongly cautioned against making false generalizations and unfounded allegations against EVMs, which have repeatedly withstood scrutiny in judicial forums and serve as the backbone of India’s voting system. The Commission pointed out instances where the Congress has singled out routine aspects of EVM functioning or electoral procedures and cast them as new issues.

Citing 42 judgments from Constitutional Courts that have examined these matters and affirmed faith in EVMs, the ECI reiterated the robustness of India’s electronic voting system, which has facilitated diverse political outcomes across elections.

After the results for the Haryana Assembly elections were revealed, a meeting took place. This was no ordinary meeting, in fact, it was a gathering of eminent Congress leaders like KC Venugopal, Ashok Gehlot, Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, and Bhupinder Singh Hooda with Election Commission representatives. They didn’t arrive empty-handed but came bearing a list of 20 concerns, seven among them were actual complaints straight from some constituency corridors. Their eyebrows were raised over an irregularity in the energy levels of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). On the day of counting, some machines boasted a full 99 percent battery, while others stuttered between 60 and 70 percent. Unsettled by these differences, the Congress party stood firm, insisting to seal the machines and safeguard them until a deeper investigation was conducted.

