Election Commission Releases Data On Phase Three Voting For Lok Sabha Elections; Details Inside

Statewise, Assam recorded the highest voter turnout while Goa was at second place.

(L) Hazaribagh, May 11 (ANI): A specially-abled man shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote through postal ballot for the Lok Sabha elections under the ‘voting from home’ facility, in Hazaribagh on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (R) Hazaribagh, May 11 (ANI): An elderly man casts his vote through postal ballot for the Lok Sabha elections under the ‘voting from home’ facility, in Hazaribagh on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Phase Three Voting: The Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Saturday that the third phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections on May 7 held at 93 constituencies saw a voter turnout of 65.68 percent.

The ECI said 66.89 percent of men voters, 64.41 percent of women voters, and 25.2 percent of third-gender individuals exercised their franchise.

Statewise, Assam recorded the highest voter turnout with a total voter turnout of 85.45 percent while Goa was at number two with 76.06 percent voter turnout.

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh recorded relatively low voter turnout at 59.15 and 57.55 percent respectively.

ECI said a copy of Form 17C has also been provided for every polling station in a constituency to candidates through their polling agents.

“Actual data of Form 17 C shall prevail which is already shared with candidates. Final turnout will only be available post-counting with the counting of postal ballots and its addition to the total vote count,” an Election Commission release said adding that postal ballots include those given to service voters, absentee voters (85+, PwD, Essential Services etc), and voters on election duty.

The third phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections was held at 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories. A total of 1331 candidates, including around 120 women, were in the electoral fray in this phase while a total of 17.24 crore voters were eligible to cast their franchise in the third phase and 1.85 lakh polling stations were set up.

In the first phase (April 19) of the Lok Sabha elections, the voter turnout was recorded at 66.14 percent, and 66.71 percent in the second phase (April 26).

