Election Commission to announce poll dates soon

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to announce the schedule for Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections at 3.30 pm on Tuesday, October 15.

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to announce the schedule for Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections at 3.30 pm on Tuesday, October 15. The term of the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 26, while the Jharkhand Assembly, which has 81 seats, will conclude its term on January 5, 2025. The fight in Maharashtra will be in between the ruling Mahayuti coalition, made up of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party against the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which includes the Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). In Jharkhand, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), part of the INDIA bloc, will go against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and the BJP.

