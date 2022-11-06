Electoral Battle Between BJP vs AAP vs Congress

Nagrota assembly constituency: Nagrota will witness an electoral battle between Arun Kumar Mehra (Kuka) of BJP, Raghubir Singh Bali of Congress and Umakant Dogra of AAP.





Nagrota Assembly constituency: Nagrota is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and it is a part of the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. This constituency will go into polls on November 12 and the counting of votes will be undertaken on December 8. Nagrota will witness an electoral battle between three parties this time — BJP, Congress and AAP. In 2017 assembly elections, BJP candidate Arun Kumar Mehra won and became MLA from the seat. He secured total 32039 votes, while Congress candidate G S Bali stood second with total 31039 votes. He lost by 1000 votes.

CANDIDATES FOR NAGROTA ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY

Arun Kumar Mehra (Kuka) of BJP

Raghubir Singh Bali (Congress)

Umakant Dogra (AAP)

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of a total 115113 population, 87.54% is rural and 12.46% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio are 24.73 and 26.8, respectively, out of the total population. As per the voter list of 2019, there are 80839 electorates and 125 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 75.66% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, whereas it was 83.23% in 2014 assembly election. The BJP, the INC, the JKN and the JKPDP got 32.35%, 8%, 39.03% and 6.67% votes, respectively, in 2014 assembly election, while The BJP and the INC got 62.54% and 32.34% in 2019 parliamentary election, respectively.

