Electricity To Remain Disrupted In These Areas

Bhpoal Power Cut: To facilitate essential maintenance and repairs, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on June 16.
Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Bhpoal Power Cut: To facilitate essential maintenance and repairs, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on June 16. The residents are asked to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience. In this article, we have mentioned all the details below.
Areas and Timings
Area: Industrial Area and Nearby areas
Time: 07:00 Am 12:00 Noon
Area:
- Singapore city colony
- STP Plant,
- DK4, DK3, DK5, DK2
- Virasha Heights
- JK Town
- Siddhi Samridhi Height
- Jain temple and nearest area.
Time: 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM
The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to prepare and take necessary actions to manage the scheduled power disruptions.
Source link