Home

News

Bhopal Power Cut: Electricity To Remain Disrupted In These Areas | Check Full List Here

Bhpoal Power Cut: To facilitate essential maintenance and repairs, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on June 16.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Bhpoal Power Cut: To facilitate essential maintenance and repairs, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on June 16. The residents are asked to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience. In this article, we have mentioned all the details below.

Areas and Timings

Area: Industrial Area and Nearby areas

Time: 07:00 Am 12:00 Noon

Area:

Singapore city colony

STP Plant,

DK4, DK3, DK5, DK2

Virasha Heights

JK Town

Siddhi Samridhi Height

Jain temple and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to prepare and take necessary actions to manage the scheduled power disruptions.











