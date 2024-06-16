NationalPolitics

Electricity To Remain Disrupted In These Areas

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 16, 2024
0 67 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Bhopal Power Cut: Electricity To Remain Disrupted In These Areas | Check Full List Here

Bhpoal Power Cut: To facilitate essential maintenance and repairs, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on June 16.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Bhopal Power Cut: Electricity To Remain Disrupted In These Areas | Check Full List Here

Bhpoal Power Cut: To facilitate essential maintenance and repairs, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on June 16. The residents are asked to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience. In this article, we have mentioned all the details below.

Areas and Timings

Area: Industrial Area and Nearby areas

Time: 07:00 Am 12:00 Noon

Area:

  • Singapore city colony
  • STP Plant,
  • DK4, DK3, DK5, DK2
  • Virasha Heights
  • JK Town
  • Siddhi Samridhi Height
  • Jain temple and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to prepare and take necessary actions to manage the scheduled power disruptions.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 16, 2024
0 67 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Wayanad Or Raebareli? Rahul Gandhi’s Decision On Monday

June 15, 2024

WATCH: Rain Lashes Several Parts Of Dang District, Gujarat

June 15, 2024

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway To Reduce Travel Time From 6.5 Hours To 2.5 Hours

June 15, 2024

Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Forecasted By IMD For THIS Period

June 15, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow