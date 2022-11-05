Saturday, November 5, 2022
Elephant Herd Enjoys Bath Time Together, IFS Officer Shares Adorable Viral Video. Watch

The clip showed elephants thronging a waterhole on a pleasant morning.

VIRAL VIDEO OF ELEPHANT HERD BATHING TOGETHER
VIRAL VIDEO OF ELEPHANT HERD BATHING TOGETHER

Viral Video Today: Elephants love pool bath and mud splashing in summers. They can often be seen swimming in lakes or rivers to cool off, frolic and splash in the water and then to cover themselves with thick luscious mud. They love to do so alone or with their favoured elephant groups.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan recently shared a wholesome video on Twitter where a herd of elephants can be seen enjoying bath time with their families. “This family bathe together. They stay together,” he tweeted with the video. The clip showed elephants thronging a waterhole on a pleasant morning. The jumbo family could be seen entering the water in groups. Cute baby elephants could also be seen entering the waterhole for bath time with their parents.

The video has gone viral with 14,700 views and 1,300 likes. Netizens absolutely loved the video and said the adorable sight made their day “Totally loopworthy #MustWatch. Thank you for sharing such an awesome, happy moment,” a user commented. “That is a happy herd of elephants,” another user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF ELEPHANT HERD BATHING TOGETHER:

Isn’t that just beautiful?!




Published Date: November 5, 2022 11:15 AM IST





