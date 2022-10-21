Elephants Stop Truck, Take Out Sugarcane. Internet Calls It Toll Tax. Watch

Viral Video Today: Did you know that sugarcane is one of favourite food of elephants? In captivity, sugarcane is an integral part of the diet plan for elephants to provide them energy. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan recently shared an adorable video recently where some elephants can be seen halting a truck on a busy road and nicking sugarcane from it.Also Read – Viral Video: This Special ‘Jugaad’ To Load Truck With Tomatoes Amuses Internet | Watch

At least two elephants could be seen pulling out sugarcane from the stopped truck and eating them. The driver also let the jumbos have as many sugarcane sticks as they wanted and didn’t move his truck. Netizens joked that the elephants were just taking some ‘toll tax’ to let the truck driver pass through their ‘territory’. Also Read – Viral Video: Man Kisses King Cobra on Head, Leaves Netizens Terrified | Watch

“Tax deduction at source,” the forest officer said in his tweet. The video has gone viral with over 80k, views and 3,500 likes. A user joked saying, “Talking about TDS, My husband always eats 30 pct of the ice cream of my son for the same reason.” Another user commented, “Lorry driver ko kuch inaam dena chahiye. Acche dil ka hai.” A third user wrote, “Toll tax vasuli by gajraj.” Also Read – Viral Video: Bihar Student Writes Lyrics of Bhojpuri Song in Exam Paper, Angry Teacher Scolds Him | Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF ELEPHANTS EATING SUGARCANE FROM TRUCK:

Tax deduction at source !! pic.twitter.com/h6OO8xsjc9 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 20, 2022

Lol. So cute!