Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeNationalElephants Stop Truck, Take Out Sugarcane. Internet Calls It Toll Tax. Watch
National

Elephants Stop Truck, Take Out Sugarcane. Internet Calls It Toll Tax. Watch

admin
By admin
0
35



Viral Video Today: Did you know that sugarcane is one of favourite food of elephants? In captivity, sugarcane is an integral part of the diet plan for elephants to provide them energy. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan recently shared an adorable video recently where some elephants can be seen halting a truck on a busy road and nicking sugarcane from it.Also Read – Viral Video: This Special ‘Jugaad’ To Load Truck With Tomatoes Amuses Internet | Watch

At least two elephants could be seen pulling out sugarcane from the stopped truck and eating them. The driver also let the jumbos have as many sugarcane sticks as they wanted and didn’t move his truck. Netizens joked that the elephants were just taking some ‘toll tax’ to let the truck driver pass through their ‘territory’. Also Read – Viral Video: Man Kisses King Cobra on Head, Leaves Netizens Terrified | Watch

“Tax deduction at source,” the forest officer said in his tweet. The video has gone viral with over 80k, views and 3,500 likes. A user joked saying, “Talking about TDS, My husband always eats 30 pct of the ice cream of my son for the same reason.” Another user commented, “Lorry driver ko kuch inaam dena chahiye. Acche dil ka hai.” A third user wrote, “Toll tax vasuli by gajraj.” Also Read – Viral Video: Bihar Student Writes Lyrics of Bhojpuri Song in Exam Paper, Angry Teacher Scolds Him | Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF ELEPHANTS EATING SUGARCANE FROM TRUCK:

Lol. So cute!





Source link

Previous articleSiddhant Chaturvedi Blushes After Paps Tease Him About Rumoured GF Navya ji aa rahe hai
Next articleBank Holidays For Diwali Dhanteras Bank To Remain Closed For 6 Days From Tomorrow Details Here
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677