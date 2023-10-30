Eleve Media Launches CreatorTag, A MarTech Solution for Brands and Creators

Eleve Media, a leading company in the creator marketing industry, has introduced CreatorTag, a comprehensive mar-tech platform, a SaaS solution for brands, and an app for content creators.

Prince Khanna

With over a decade of experience and a strong presence in India, Eleve Media pioneered creator marketing as a standalone practice, thereby bridging the gap between Indian brands/creators and international markets across Southeast Asia (SEA) and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions.

Eleve Medias founders, Prince Khanna and Rohit Khanna, have been early advocates of creator marketing. Leveraging their industry expertise, they embarked on a journey to create a creator marketing platform that automates the complete campaign process.

They built an in-house engineering team dedicated to revolutionising the creator economy, focusing on delivering maximum value to brands and creators.

The social media landscape, boasting a staggering 4.2 billion users, has evolved into a driving force in the consumer internet, with creators as its catalysts. According to Goldman Sachs, the creator economy is on track to reach a half-trillion dollars by 2027.

This transition has elevated social media creators to household-name status and fueled the rapid ascent of micro and nano creators. Over the past two years, the creator ecosystem has expanded by over 165 million individuals, reaching a global total of 303 million creators, as reported by Adobe.

“In an era characterised by data privacy concerns, strategic creator partnerships for product placement offer authenticity without compromising privacy, thus redefining marketing,” says Rohit Khanna.

This rapid growth has established creator marketing as a cornerstone of modern brand strategy, with an increasing share of ad spend. Nevertheless, its true impact on driving commerce has often been debated, alongside concerns about measurability, scalability, cost, fraud, and operational issues.

Despite these concerns, brands have no choice but to engage with influencer/creator marketing meaningfully. CreatorTag represents a paradigm shift in achieving this by facilitating access to diverse creator groups, vetting their authenticity through data, streamlining operations, and delivering measurable results through CreatorTag mobile app integration.

“With our product, our aim is not just to capture a slice of the $100 billion creator economy; were here to expand the entire pie,” says Prince Khanna, Founder & CEO of CreatorTag.

A Tech-First Approach to Creator Marketing

CreatorTag offers a comprehensive suite of tools for creator intelligence and exploration across seven major social media platforms. With over 9 million authentic creator profiles and real-time insights, the platform employs fake follower audits to maintain brand safety.

In contrast to other platforms, CreatorTag manages the entire campaign lifecycle, from influencer/creator research and their onboarding to briefings, contract negotiations, content reviews, payment, measurement and sales reporting. These features allow efficient onboarding with hundreds of creators working concurrently across paid collaborations, coupon campaigns, or barter campaigns.

For creators, our app empowers them to access brand collaborations and monetise their content, irrespective of their follower count. It also features an intelligent AI caption and hashtag generator to enhance their content and ease the hassle of constantly creating copy/captions for social media platform posts.

Manish Vij, Venture Builder at Smile Group, comments, “CreatorTags launch signifies a significant milestone in the creator marketing landscape. Eleve Medias market presence and the vision of Prince Khanna will redefine how creators and brands connect, opening up new opportunities and possibilities in the industry.”

Unlocking the Future of Social Commerce

By providing these innovative tools, CreatorTag empowers brands to unlock the full potential of scalable creator marketing and accelerate social commerce worldwide. According to a report by consulting firm Accenture, social commerce is expected to grow three times as fast as e-commerce, reaching $1.2 trillion by 2025.

We recognise that technology is the key to reshaping creator marketing, and CreatorTag is at the forefront of this transformation.

Together, our tech-first approach can bridge the gap between content creators and brands on an unprecedented scale, revolutionising the industry.

At CreatorTag, our mission is to elevate the creator economy by addressing significant pain points for content creators and marketers, driving better business outcomes for both, and reshaping the industry for a brighter future.