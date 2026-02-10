Using natural and time-tested wellness techniques, new book invites readers to reach their true potential by improving their eyesight and changing the way they ‘see’ the world

PITTSBURGH

Feb. 10, 2026



Enlivening Consciousness: Deepening Your Journey through Vision, Movement, Nutrition, Nature, and Spirit



What if eyesight were more than a measure of visual acuity — and instead a reflection of how the body, mind and spirit function together? Integrative optometrist Elisa Beth Haransky-Beck, OD, explores that question in her latest work, " Enlivening Consciousness: Deepening Your Journey through Vision, Movement, Nutrition, Nature, and Spirit " (published by Balboa Press).This book challenges conventional ideas of eyesight and wellness by presenting vision as a whole-body, whole-being experience rather than a simple measure of 20/20 acuity. Drawing from decades of clinical practice and lived experience, Haransky-Beck reveals how eyesight, movement patterns, nutrition, ecological awareness, and spiritual insight are inseparably linked — and how working consciously with these elements can awaken both physical vitality and inner awareness. Part guidebook, part memoir, and part experiential workbook, "Enlivening Consciousness" invites readers to actively participate through reflective questions, embodied practices, and practical insights. Topics include holistic and neurodevelopmental vision care, somatic movement and posture, plant-based nutrition, connection with nature, and heart-centered spiritual awareness. By bridging clinical vision science with lifestyle medicine and consciousness studies, the book offers an alternative framework for readers seeking to improve eyesight and insight naturally while cultivating greater clarity, vitality and personal responsibility for health. The author makes it crystal clear that we humans are fully capable of clearing up our eyesight and visual issues with attention and care. Natural eyesight improvement awareness and practices are a reality ready to be shared with the world! "Enlivening Consciousness" is available in print and digital formats through major online booksellers and may be purchased directly at https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/796755-enlivening-consciousness . "Enlivening Consciousness: Deepening Your Journey through Vision, Movement, Nutrition, Nature, and Spirit"By Elisa Beth Haransky-Beck, ODHardcover | 6 x 9in | 386 pages | ISBN 9798765247235Softcover | 6 x 9in | 386 pages | ISBN 9798765247228E-Book | 386 pages | ISBN 9798765247242Available at Amazon and Barnes & NobleElisa Beth Haransky-Beck, OD, is an integrative optometrist, functional and behavioral vision specialist, somatic movement educator and yoga teacher. She is also a spiritual nutrition counselor and permaculturist whose work focuses on natural eyesight improvement and whole-person wellness. Haransky-Beck is a contributing author to "Vegan Voices: Essays by Inspiring Changemakers" (Lantern Press, 2021). "Enlivening Consciousness" represents the culmination of her education, professional practice, and lifelong commitment to helping individuals improve their eyesight, insight, and overall vitality naturally.

