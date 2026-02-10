Using natural and time-tested wellness techniques, new book invites readers to reach their true potential by improving their eyesight and changing the way they ‘see’ the worldPITTSBURGH, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — What if eyesight were more than a measure of visual acuity — and instead a reflection of how the body, mind and spirit function together? Integrative optometrist Elisa Beth Haransky-Beck, OD, explores that question in her latest work, “Enlivening Consciousness: Deepening Your Journey through Vision, Movement, Nutrition, Nature, and Spirit” (published by Balboa Press).
By Elisa Beth Haransky-Beck, OD
Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 386 pages | ISBN 9798765247235
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 386 pages | ISBN 9798765247228
E-Book | 386 pages | ISBN 9798765247242
Elisa Beth Haransky-Beck, OD, is an integrative optometrist, functional and behavioral vision specialist, somatic movement educator and yoga teacher. She is also a spiritual nutrition counselor and permaculturist whose work focuses on natural eyesight improvement and whole-person wellness. Haransky-Beck is a contributing author to "Vegan Voices: Essays by Inspiring Changemakers" (Lantern Press, 2021). "Enlivening Consciousness" represents the culmination of her education, professional practice, and lifelong commitment to helping individuals improve their eyesight, insight, and overall vitality naturally.
