Elon Musk No Longer World’s Richest Man; Gets Replaced By THIS French Tycoon

Elon Musk No Longer World’s Richest Man; Gets Replaced By Louis Vuitton Owner Bernard Arnault

New York: Twitter boss Elon Musk, who saw his net worth tumble by more than $100 billion in 2022, has been replaced by French tycoon Bernard Arnault, the chief executive of luxury brand Louis Vuitton’s parent company LVMH, as the world’s richest man.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk, 51, is now worth $168.5 billion (as of Tuesday), less than the $172.9 billion net worth of Arnault, 73. However, according to Forbes real time billionaire list, Arnault is placed at the 1st position with a wealth of $188.6 billion. While, Musk slipped to the 2nd spot with a total net worth of $178.6 billion.

The two billionaires have been swapping position at the top spot since last week. Last week, Arnault and his family for the first time logged personal wealth of $185.4 billion, ahead of Musk which recorded a net worth of $185.3 billion, before jumping again to $190 billion.

The Tesla CEO’s wealth eroded further after he bought Twitter for a whopping $44 billion.

Musk’s net worth dropped below $200 billion in early November as investors dumped Tesla shares on fears that the top executive and largest shareholder of the world’s most valuable electric-vehicle maker is more preoccupied with Twitter.

Bernard Arnault, the chief executive of luxury brand Louis Vuitton’s parent company LVMH, which includes dozens of brands including Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, and Kenzo, has continued to post strong revenue and profit growth despite the latest global economic headwinds.

