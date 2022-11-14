Elon Musk Publicly Scolds Twitter Android Engineer For THIS Reason

Microblogging site Twitter is in the news ever since Elon Musk took over the social media platform.

Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk (R) speaks virtually with Anindya Bakrie (L), Chairman of Supervisory Board of Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, at the B20 Summit as part of the G20 dialogue in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 14, 2022. (ADITYA PRADANA PUTRA / POOL / AFP)

Twitter News: Microblogging site Twitter is in the news ever since Elon Musk took over the social media platform. The latest is that Chief Twit Elon Musk has publicly scolded Twitter app’s Android engineer Eric Frohnhoefer as he tweeted, “Twitter is super slow on Android. What have you done to fix that?”

Twitter is super slow on Android. What have you done to fix that? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

Musk tweeted this after Eric contended Musk’s claim of Twitter being “super slow” in many countries. “I have spent 6 years working on Twitter for Android and can say this is wrong,” Eric had said.

I have spent ~6yrs working on Twitter for Android and can say this is wrong. https://t.co/sh30ZxpD0N — Eric Frohnhoefer @ 🏡 (@EricFrohnhoefer) November 13, 2022

In reply, musk asked him via a tweet, “Then please correct me. What is the right number?”

Then please correct me. What is the right number? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

Earlier, Musk tweeted an apology, “Btw, I’d like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!”

Btw, I’d like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

New Twitter chief, Elon Musk has laid off a huge number of Twitter employees since he took over the company on October 27, 2022.



