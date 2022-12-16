In an uneventful series, the banning of accounts of journalists on Twitter has led to warning of sanctions by EU as Chief Twit receives major backlash.

Elon Musk Receives Warning From EU Over Arbitrary Suspension of Journalists’ Accounts | What We Know (AFP)

Twitter latest update: Twitter suspended several accounts of journalists on Thursday who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk. In the view of suspension of accounts of reporters from CNN, The New York Time, The Washington Post and more, the European Union has warned Chief Twit of sanctions, according to a report by Livemint.

EU commissioner Vera Jourova posted on Twitter expressing her disappointment stating that these ‘arbitrary’ suspension of journalist are worrisome.

News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying. EU’s Digital Services Act requires respect of media freedom and fundamental rights. This is reinforced under our #MediaFreedomAct. @elonmusk should be aware of that. There are red lines. And sanctions, soon. — Věra Jourová (@VeraJourova) December 16, 2022

Chief Twit tweeted earlier in the day, “Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not.”

‘No Special Treatment For Journalists…’ Musk Joins Twitter Space

BuzzFeed News reporter Katie Notopoulos went live on Twitter Spaces to discuss the abrupt spate of bans — which came without communication to either the journalists or their publications — and was joined by Drew Harwell of the Washington Post and Matt Binder of Mashable, two of the suspended reporters.

He reiterated his claims that the journalists Twitter banned were “doxxing” him when they were reporting on the jet tracking accounts being banned. “There is not special treatment for journalists,” Musk said, after being asked by the Post’s Drew Harwell if he had a connection between the stalking incident and posting of real-time information.

“You dox, you get suspended, end of story,” he added, before abruptly signing out. The Spaces ended abruptly shortly after 9 p.m. Pacific time.

Journalist Account Suspension Gathers Flack

In a roughly translated tweet by The German Foreign Office, “Press freedom cannot be switched on and off on a whim,” the ministry wrote on its official Twitter account. “The journalists below can no longer follow us, comment and criticise. We have a problem with that, @Twitter.”

The Washington Post’s executive editor, Sally Buzbee, called for technology reporter Drew Harwell’s Twitter account to be reinstated immediately. The suspension “directly undermines Elon Musk’s claim that he intends to run Twitter as a platform dedicated to free speech,” Buzbee wrote. “Harwell was banished without warning, process or explanation, following the publication of his accurate reporting about Musk.”

CNN said in a statement that “the impulsive and unjustified suspension of a number of reporters, including CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, is concerning but not surprising.”

Why are accounts being suspended ? What we know

Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info. Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

The saga odf suspension of account over private information coverage started on Wednesday when Twitter banned the account, elonjet that tracked live location of Elon Musk’s private jet, despite a pledge by the social media platform’s new owner to keep it up because of his free speech principles.



