Elon Musk Says Services Delayed to Get ‘Rock Solid’ Start

San Francisco: Elon Musk on Wednesday confirmed that the revamped Twitter Blue Tick will finally be relaunched on November 29. He made the announcement on Twitter and claimed that the service will get delayed to get a ‘rock solid’ start.

Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk said, “Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid.” In a series of tweets, Musk confirmed that all legacy Blue checkmarks will be removed in a matter of months.

Notably, the Twitter Blue was rolled back last week after numerous instances of misuse were reported on the platform. Last week, several impersonators bought the subscription and changed their names to that of prominent personalities on Twitter. Later, it turned into unending chaos for Twitter and moderators responsible for maintaining hygiene on the platform.

The announcement from Elon Musk has been made to clear that the paid Twitter blue tick service will resume by the end of this month. For the few weeks, the blue tick verification badge has been a topic of much debate due to the changes introduced by Elon Musk.

The Twitter blue tick was earlier reserved for verified accounts of politicians, journalists, famous personalities, government handles and so on. But now with the changes introduced by Elon Musk, anyone will now be able to have access to Twitter Blue with some additional features.

According to Elon Musk, the main idea behind this move was to make the blue tick more accessible and to generate revenue as the social media company has been making losses.

According to geographic proximity of Twitter Blue subscription, the plan was introduced in select countries. That time, there were speculations on a possible launch date for India as well, however, there was no final confirmation given by Twitter. Elon Musk simply replied to a tweet saying that in India, the rollout of Twitter Blue can be expected in less than a month.



