Elon Musk SpaceX Company Launches Satellite Named After Argentine World Cup Winning Goalkeeper Emi Martinez News

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Company Names Satellite After Argentine World Cup Winning Goalkeeper Emi Martinez. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Emiliano Martinez’s FIFA World Cup heroics not only led Argentina to a World Cup trophy but now he has a satellite named after him as well.

Emi Martinez won the World Cup’s best goalkeeper award and his last-minute one-on-one save against France during the extra-time and his diving penalty saves during the tie-breakers won hearts all around the globe.

To honour that, Elon Musk’s SpaceX Company has launched a picosatellite named after the Aston Villa keeper, named ‘Dibu Martinez’. ‘Dibu’ happens to be the keeper’s nickname.

Argentine Satellite Company Innova Space has announced that low-orbit satellite ‘Dibu Martinez’ will join General San Martin, the company’s first satellite in it’s Libertadores de America constellation.

The CEO of Innova Space Alejandro Cordero said that the World Cup Final showed that nothing is impossible and thanks to Dibu’s fighting nature, the cup is back to Argentina after 36 long years.

“This event showed everyone that nothing is impossible. The dream has become a reality created by Innova Space. Now, another from Mar del Plata like our students is today a new example that everything is possible if we really put our passion and work into it. “Dibu” and the entire national team brought us the most desired Cup in Argentina after 36 years, won also thanks to perseverance, without ever giving up”, said Alejandro Cordero.

Martinez saved 3 penalties during the tournament and kept the same number of clean sheets to bag the best goalkeeper award. Back in 2021, he also won the Best Keeper award in the Copa America in which Argentina won it for the 15th time, beating Brazil 1-0 in the final.



