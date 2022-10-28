Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter, Fires Top Executives Including CEO Parag Agrawal

New Delhi: Immediately after taking control of Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk fired its top executives, news agency AFP reported. Chief executive Parag Agrawal was among the top executive who was sacked. This came ahead of a Friday deadline to complete his purchase of the platform.Also Read – Elon Musk Says He Acquired Twitter To ‘Help Humanity’ And Won’t Let It Become ‘Free-For-All-Hellscape’

Top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal chief Vijaya Gadde have all reportedly been fired. Musk had accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the social media platform. Agrawal and Segal were in Twitter's San Francisco headquarters when the deal closed and were escorted out, the sources added.

Earlier, Tesla Motor's chief Elon Musk shared a video of him taking a stroll into the Twitter headquarters with a sink in hand. "Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" – He captioned the video that he shared on Twitter. Apart from this, Musk also updated his Twitter bio to 'Chief Twit' and changed his location to Twitter HQ.

He took to Twitter to clear the air of speculation around his Twitter takeover. He said, “Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences.”

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

More Job Cuts At Hand

According to media reports, Musk is mulling to cut 75% of Twitter employees. The report appeared on Reuters that quoted Washington Post citing various interviews and documents. According to the report job cuts are expected in the coming months, no matter who owns the company. It added that Twitter’s current management has planned to pare the company’s payroll by about $800 million by the end of next year, and this number would mean getting rid of nearly a quarter of the workforce.

The report also mentions about the human resources staff at Twitter which apparently assured its employees that it’s not planning a mass layoff, but documents showed extensive plans to push out staff and cut down on infrastructure costs were already in place before Musk offered to buy the company.

Former US President Donald Trump Congratulates Elon Musk

Former US President Donald Trump issued a statement congratulating ElonMusk on his purchase of Twitter. Trump in his statement said, “Many people are saying that the change was needed, as the old management was too concerned with the woke agenda. I have been told that my account will be back up and running on Monday — we will see. Happy to be able to engage with an African-American-owned business!”