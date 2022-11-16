Elon Musk’s Stern Message To Twitter Employees: Musk told Twitter employees that anyone who had not clicked on a link confirming “you want to be part of the new Twitter” by Thursday evening New York time would be considered to have quit.

In a series of tweets, Elon Musk confirmed that all legacy Blue checkmarks will be removed in a matter of months.

Elon Musk’s Stern Message To Twitter Employees: Twitter boss Elon Musk on Wednesday sent a stern message to the company’s employees telling them they had until Thursday to decide whether they wanted to stay on at the company to work “long hours at high intensity” or take a severance package of three months pay, according to a report published by The Washington Post.

Musk told Twitter employees that anyone who had not clicked on a link confirming “you want to be part of the new Twitter” by Thursday evening New York time, would be considered to have quit.

“Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore,” the message from Musk said. “This will mean long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.”

Last week, Musk said remote work would no longer be allowed and that employees would be expected in the office for at least 40 hours per week. Musk also warned that the social media platform may not be able to “survive the upcoming economic downturn.”

Twitter Lays Off Nearly 4,400 Contractual Workers: Report

Twitter has now sacked nearly 4,400 of its contractual workers over the weekend, according to a report in Platformer. The report further added that out of Twitter’s 5,500 contract workers, these 4,400 discovered that they were laid off after they lost access to Slack and some other work systems.

A report in NBC News reported that some of Twitter’s contract workers were based overseas in India, among other locations. The report reads, “Full-time employees, who asked to remain unnamed because they were not authorized to speak on behalf of Twitter, said they had no internal notice before contractors they were collaborating with were let go.”



