Sunday, November 6, 2022
HomeNationalElon Please Get Off Twitter Says Actor Mark Ruffalo THIS Is How...
National

Elon Please Get Off Twitter Says Actor Mark Ruffalo THIS Is How Musk Responds

admin
By admin
0
16


Actor Mark Ruffalo has retweeted US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet that criticised Elon Musk, asking him to “please get off Twitter”.

Twitter, Mark Ruffalo, Musk, Elon Musk, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Tesla, SpaceX
‘Elon, Please Get Off Twitter,’ Says Actor Mark Ruffalo; THIS Is How Musk Responds

Mark Ruffalo vs Elon Musk: Actor Mark Ruffalo has retweeted US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet that criticised Elon Musk, asking him to “please get off Twitter”. He wrote, “Hand the keys over to someone who does this as an actual job, and get on with running Tesla and SpaceX. You are destroying your credibility.” Meanwhile, Musk replied, “Hot take: not everything AOC says is accurate.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had earlier tweeted, “Yo @elonmusk  while I have your attention, why should people pay $8 just for their app to get bricked when they say something you don’t like? This is what my app has looked like ever since my tweet upset you yesterday. What’s good? Doesn’t seem very free speechy to me.”

Now, this is some banter!




Published Date: November 6, 2022 6:49 PM IST



Updated Date: November 6, 2022 6:53 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
GRAP Stage 4 Measures Lifted In Delhi As Air Quality Slightly Improves
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Elon Please Get Off Twitter Says Actor Mark Ruffalo THIS Is How Musk Responds

admin
By admin
0
16


Actor Mark Ruffalo has retweeted US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet that criticised Elon Musk, asking him to “please get off Twitter”.

Twitter, Mark Ruffalo, Musk, Elon Musk, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Tesla, SpaceX
‘Elon, Please Get Off Twitter,’ Says Actor Mark Ruffalo; THIS Is How Musk Responds

Mark Ruffalo vs Elon Musk: Actor Mark Ruffalo has retweeted US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet that criticised Elon Musk, asking him to “please get off Twitter”. He wrote, “Hand the keys over to someone who does this as an actual job, and get on with running Tesla and SpaceX. You are destroying your credibility.” Meanwhile, Musk replied, “Hot take: not everything AOC says is accurate.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had earlier tweeted, “Yo @elonmusk  while I have your attention, why should people pay $8 just for their app to get bricked when they say something you don’t like? This is what my app has looked like ever since my tweet upset you yesterday. What’s good? Doesn’t seem very free speechy to me.”

Now, this is some banter!




Published Date: November 6, 2022 6:49 PM IST



Updated Date: November 6, 2022 6:53 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
GRAP Stage 4 Measures Lifted In Delhi As Air Quality Slightly Improves
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677