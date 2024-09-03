Elynker Launches to Revolutionize Digital Services for MSMEs with a Projected INR 14 Crores Revenue in Two Years

The platform is poised to generate INR 14 Crores in revenue within the next two years through its commitment to empowering small businesses across India.

Revolutionizing the digital landscape for small businesses by offering comprehensive solutions to thrive in today’s competitive market.

We aim as becoming India’s leading listing platform

Elynker, a newly launched digital platform, is redefining the way Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and entrepreneurs navigate the digital landscape. Elynker has officially entered the market, offering a broad suite of services tailored to address the specific challenges faced by MSMEs, including limited digital expertise, fragmented market access, and a lack of visibility online.

Allison Henriques, Founder and CEO of Elynker

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The platform’s strategic development began in the events industry, but recognizing the growing digital needs of MSMEs across various sectors, Elynker has quickly expanded its reach. The company now offers a comprehensive one-stop solution designed to support businesses of all sizes in building their digital presence, optimizing operations, and connecting with new opportunities.

“We’ve seen first-hand how small businesses struggle to keep pace with the demands of the digital economy,” said Allison Hendricks, CEO and Founder of Elynker. “Our platform is dedicated to bridging that gap by providing MSMEs with the tools they need to establish a robust online presence, manage day-to-day operations more efficiently, and tap into new markets. We believe in empowering these businesses to succeed in an increasingly competitive environment.”

Elynker’s services include digital portfolio creation, social media management, e-commerce platform integration, and support for website development. Businesses can also access AI-driven tools for streamlining operations, as well as resources for networking and collaboration. Additionally, Elynker offers services such as loyalty program implementation, recruitment support, credit solutions, and access to coworking spaces, ensuring that MSMEs are fully equipped to thrive.

As Elynker sets its sights on the future, the company is confident in its ability to become a key player in the digital services space for MSMEs. Over the next two years, Elynker projects revenue of INR 14 Crores, driven by an aggressive growth strategy that includes scaling user acquisition through targeted marketing campaigns, strategic partnerships, and enhanced service offerings.

Elynker’s vision is to build a seamless and inclusive digital ecosystem that supports the growth of small businesses across India. The company aims to become the go-to platform for MSMEs seeking a comprehensive solution for their digital needs. By fostering long-term relationships with its clients and continuously adapting to their evolving needs, Elynker is positioning itself as a trusted partner in the growth journey of businesses nationwide.

For more information, visit www.elynker.com

About Elynker

Elynker is a versatile digital platform dedicated to empowering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and entrepreneurs by providing essential digital services. With a focus on bridging the gap between traditional business practices and modern digital needs, Elynker offers a wide range of services including digital portfolio creation, e-commerce management, and AI-powered business tools. Elynker is committed to creating a seamless digital ecosystem where businesses can thrive in today’s competitive market.