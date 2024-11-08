InternationalNational

Emami Art Experimental Film Festival 2024

What: Emami Art Experimental Film Festival 2024

Where:  4th Floor, Kolkata Centre For Creativity 

               777, E M Bypass, Kolkata 700107

Timings: 2:00 PM Onwards On 9th November 2024 (Please refer to the schedule attached below for further details)

When: Till 10th November, 2024

What to Expect: Emami Art Experimental Film Festival (EAEFF) is a platform dedicated to curating and building discourses around alternative and experimental films, videos, and artists’ moving image practices. The Third Edition of the festival – EAEFF 24, showcases the works of some of the internationally acclaimed artists and filmmakers alongside recent critical films from India selected via an Open Call. Through the extensive year-long programming, EAEFF celebrates innovative practices and critical interventions through screenings, workshops, masterclasses, and performance screenings. The festival adopts an expanded format bringing together various moving image practices across forms, mediums, and geographies.

