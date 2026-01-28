Cold chain technology company to address reuse and visibility challenges; innovative products showcased at Exhibit Booth 1882

LOS ANGELES

Jan. 28, 2026



Ember to Showcase Cold Chain Solutions at Manifest 2026.



/PRNewswire/ — Ember LifeSciences, Inc. ("Ember") a leading provider of revolutionary cold chain technology, will present and exhibit at Manifest Vegas 2026, the premier global gathering for supply chain and logistics innovation, taking place on February 9-11. Attendees can learn more about Ember at Booth 1882.In addition to exhibiting, Ember will host a session titled "Confidence in Every Degree: Advancing Reusable Cold Chains Through Innovative Design" on February 11 at 2:30 p.m. on the Innovation Stage. The session will be led by Brian Bejarano, chief commercial officer at Ember LifeSciences. The presentation will examine challenges limiting the scalability of reusable cold chain packaging, including manual packouts, fragmented return workflows and limited real-time shipment visibility. The session will also explore how addressing these issues as a system-level gap can help organizations protect medicine integrity, reduce operational burden and scale reuse more effectively. "Reusable cold chain packaging delivers clear sustainability and cost benefits, but scaling it has been difficult because of inefficient systems," said Bejarano. "By integrating standardized packouts, real-time visibility and automated returns, Ember is helping organizations improve operational challenges that have plagued the healthcare industry." The company's award-winning Ember Cube is a first-of-its-kind digital shipping box that features cloud-based temperature reporting, GPS location tracking and digital return-to-sender technology. By replacing single-use cold chain packaging with a reusable cloud-connected system, Ember helps partners reduce waste, drive down CO2 emissions and cut total costs without disrupting performance or operations. Conference attendees are invited to visiton the show floor for live demonstrations of Ember's full suite of cold chain solutions, including theEmber LifeSciences initially launched as an offshoot of Ember Technologies' "Ember," the design-led temperature control brand and maker of the award-winning temperature control mug, which has surpassed half a billion dollars in total sales to date. Ember LifeSciences seeks to redefine global medicine distribution through leveraging Ember's proprietary temperature control technology to improve the way we transport life-saving medicines and vaccines around the world.