Home

News

Eminent Punjabi Poet And Padma Shri Awardee Surjit Patar Dies At 79, Condolences Pour In

Patar’s poetic works include ‘Hawa Vich Likhe Harf’, ‘Hanere Vich Sulagdi Varanmala’, ‘Patjhar Di Pazeb’, ‘Lafzaan Di Dargah’ and ‘Surzameen’.





Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Punjabi literature mourns the loss of a stalwart as acclaimed writer and poet Surjit Patar breathed his last at the age of 79. The news of his sudden demise due to a heart attack at his residence in Ludhiana has left a void in the hearts of many. Patar, renowned for his masterpiece ‘Lafzan Di Dargah’, received the prestigious Padma Shri in 2012 for his remarkable contributions to the realms of Literature and Education.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed his sorrow, acknowledging Patar’s unparalleled legacy in Punjabi literature. Known as the ‘Baba Bohar’ of Punjabi literature, Patar’s influence transcended borders, touching the lives of millions worldwide.

“End of an era, as famous Punjabi writer and poet Padma Shri Surjit Patar Sahib has passed away today. My heartfelt condolences to his family and millions of fans worldwide. Punjab has lost an icon today. RIP!”

ਮੈਂ ਰਾਹਾਂ ‘ਤੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਤੁਰਦਾ, ਮੈਂ ਤੁਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਤਾਂ ਰਾਹ ਬਣਦੇ ਨੇ! End of an era, as famous Punjabi writer and poet Padma Shri Surjit Patar Sahib has passed away today. My heartfelt condolences to his family and millions of fans worldwide. Punjab has lost an icon today. RIP! pic.twitter.com/tnYfLcdOis — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 11, 2024

The Sahitya Akademi paid homage to Patar, recognizing his profound impact on Punjabi literature. , the Sahitya Akademi, in tribute, wrote: “It is immensely sad and shocking to learn that Surjit Patar, a distinguished Punjabi poet, translator, and scholar, has passed away. His poems enriched Punjabi literature and influenced successive generations of poets. May he RIP.”

A Life Well-Lived

Hailing from Patar Kalan village in Jalandhar, Patar’s journey from a professor of Punjabi at Punjab Agricultural University to a revered poet symbolizes dedication and passion. His late entry into poetry in his mid-sixties stands as a testament to his timeless talent and unwavering commitment to his craft.

Patar’s poetic works include ‘Hawa Vich Likhe Harf’, ‘Hanere Vich Sulagdi Varanmala’, ‘Patjhar Di Pazeb’, ‘Lafzaan Di Dargah’ and ‘Surzameen’.

He received the Padma Shri in the field of literature and education in 2012. Patar was the president of the Punjab Arts Council. He had also been the president of the Punjabi Sahit Akademi.

The poet and writer has been awarded with the Sahitya Akademi Award, Panchnad Puruskar, Saraswati Samman and the Kusumagraj Literary award.

From Patar village in Jalandhar district, he did his graduation from Randhir college in Kapurthala and Ph.D on “Transformation of Folklore in Guru Nanak Vani” from the Guru Nanak Dev University.

He retired as a professor of Punjabi from the Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana.

Patar has also translated the three tragedies of Federico Garcia Lorca, Girish Karnad’s play Nagmandala, and poems of Bertolt Brecht and Pablo Neruda into Punjabi.







