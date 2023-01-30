National

EMIs Likely to go Up as RBI Plans to Hike Repo Rate by 25 Bps. Deets Here

If RBI hikes the repo rate, both fixed deposits and lending rates are likely to go up. Notably, both private and public sector banks have been raising their FD rates aggressively in line with RBI’s policy outcomes since May.

Moreover, borrowers would have to pay higher EMIs as banks and housing finance companies may raise their lending rates in response, resulting in an addition in your EMIs.

What Is Repo Rate?

The repo rate is the interest rate ar which the RBI lends short term funds to banks. For the unversed, the banks will have to fix interest rates for different types of customers on the basis of the MCLR (marginal cost of funds based lending rate). Taking into consideration the repo rate and other lending rates, banks revise the MCLR on a monthly basis.





