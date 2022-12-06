Employees Can Soon Ask For Flexible Working From Day 1 Of Employment. Deets Here

“Flexible working doesn’t just mean a combination of working from home and in the office — it can mean employees making use of job-sharing, flextime, and working compressed, annualised, or staggered hours.”

Flexible Working For Employees: Employees in the United Kingdom will be given the right to ask for flexible working from their first day at a new job. This is under a new government plan announced on Monday. It comes after millions of mainly office workers continue to work from home, at least part of the week, in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

If an employer cannot accommodate a request to work flexibly, they will be required to discuss alternative options before they can reject the request, according to the new plan. For example, if it is not possible to change an employee’s working hours on all days, they could consider making the change for certain days instead.

The Conservative government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak added that a “raft of new measures will give employees greater access to flexibility over where, when, and how they work, leading to happier, more productive staff.

“Flexible working has been found to help employees balance their work and home life, especially supporting those who have commitments or responsibilities such as caring for children or vulnerable people,” the statement added.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady, while welcoming the news, said the change “should give workers the legal right to work flexibly from their first day in a job — not just the right to ask.”

Greater flexibility could meanwhile help women to earn higher salaries.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) said that flexible working kept “mums in work” and helped close the gender pay gap.

“But we’d like the government to go much further to ensure that flexible work now becomes the norm,” said Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the TUC.

Data on Monday revealed that the gender pay gap remains at its widest for Britain’s oldest workers.

“Caring responsibilities, the burden of which still falls disproportionately on women, means women can miss out on salary progression during their careers — which compounds as time goes on, widening the gender pay gap as we age,” said Stuart Lewis, chief executive of Rest Less, an organisation that advises people aged over 50.

According to Rest Less, men earn 31 percent more on average than women when both are in their fifties.

