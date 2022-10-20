Thursday, October 20, 2022
Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas

Work From Home Latest News Today: As heavy rains continued to batter Bengaluru on Wednesday evening, flooding several roads in the east, south and central part of the city, employees in the city demanded work from home facility, saying they will not be able reach office on time as several roads have been waterlogged.Also Read – This IT Company Confesses SACKING a Senior Employee in 10 Minutes. Deets Here

As per the updates from the Meteorological Department, 59 mm rainfall was recorded in Rajamahal Guttahalli in the northern part of the city. The IMD, in the meantime, has also issued a yellow alert, indicative of heavy rain, which it said will continue for the next three days. Also Read – Heavy Rains Bring Bengaluru to its Knees; Many Roads Waterlogged as IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Several Districts | LIVE

Tired of the flood and waterlogging, several employees took to Twitter and demanded a permanent work from home for working professionals. Also Read – Work From Home: As Wipro, TCS Resume Work From Office, Employees Seek Flexible Job Options

On Twitter, one employees said, “Might just have to get a boat to travel to work in Bangalore now.” Another user wrote, “Wfh till summer pls, it’s impossible to travel at this point.” A user tweeted, “Just shift to work from home permanently and leave the city. It can’t take so many people. Let nature heal. WFH is better for the environment as well. Another user wrote, “This year its raining heavily. Many people came and living in Bangalore for its climate. When something is more we need to see going out of city. Leave city. Respect the place you live.”

Another employee wrote, “BBMP encroachment drive was fake, It was done just to cover and gain sympathy for the mess happened during last water clogging. Once again, 20 mins of heavy rain and Bangalore system gets drained. This shows how commission they took during construction.”

Another employee in a tweet said, “Just shift to work from home permanently and leave the city. It can’t take so many people. Let nature heal. WFH is better for the environment as well.”

Yet another employee noted, “Hope #bengaluru companies and businesses that can get work done remotely will opt for #wfh for everyone for today at least, so the commutes get a little easier for others who absolutely have to be at work physically. #bengalururains #BengaluruRain.”

Here’s what others said: 

The reaction from the employees across the city came as heavy rains on Wednesday night resulted in waterlogging, incidents of tree fall, damage to certain infrastructure and power outage in several parts.

Several areas where waterlogging was reported include parts of the Outer Ring Road, Koramangala, Indiranagar, Double Road, parts of Seshadripuram and a couple of localities near K R Puram, among others.





