Employees of Thane Municipal Corporation to Get Salary As Per 7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: At a time when several government employees across the country are demanding for the rise in the fitment factor, here comes a piece of good news for the government employees of the Thane Municipal Corporation on their salaries. As per a report by Free Press Journal, the Maharashtra government came up with a resolution stating that Class 1 to Class 4 employees of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will get salaries as per the 7th pay commission recommendations.

Till now, the employees of Thane Municipal Corporation were being paid as per the sixth pay commission and from now onwards, the TMC employees will get salary as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

After the decision was announced, the employees of the Thane Municipal Corporation presented the former mayor of the city, Naresh Mhaske with a bouquet to express their gratitude as he was instrumental in getting the government’s approval.

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Mhaske said, “Earlier the pay scale of some posts in the establishment of TMC was not found equivalent to the pay scale of the government and the reason guidance was sought from the government regarding these posts. The issue had been long pending and discouraged the employees.”

He further added that he was receiving constant complaints and then with Najeeb Mulla urged CM Shinde to reconsider the employees’ demand of implementation of seventh pay commission without reducing salary of any cadre.

He went on to add that, “But the 7th Pay Commission was not applicable to the employees due to delay in deciding the pay scales of the pending employees in classes 1 to 4.”



