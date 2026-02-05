BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Feb. 5, 2026











Growth

Q4 2025

Q4 2024

Dollars

Percent

(In Millions, Except Per Share Data) Net operating revenue $ 1,544.6

$ 1,405.0

$ 139.6

9.9 % Income from continuing operations attributable to

Encompass Health per diluted share 1.42

1.18

0.24

20.3 % Adjusted earnings per share 1.46

1.17

0.29

24.8 % Cash flows provided by operating activities 346.0

278.8

67.2

24.1 % Adjusted EBITDA 335.6

289.6

46.0

15.9 % Adjusted free cash flow 235.4

190.5

44.9

23.6 %















(Actual Amounts)













Discharges 67,238

63,839





5.3 % Same-store discharge growth











3.2 % Net patient revenue per discharge $ 22,273

$ 21,399





4.1 %



2026 Guidance

(In millions, Except Earnings per Share Data) Net operating revenue $6,365 to $6,465 Adjusted EBITDA $1,340 to $1,380 Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations

attributable to Encompass Health $5.81 to $6.10









1 From Fortune. © 2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Fortune® is a registered trademark and Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ is trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Encompass Health.

Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees – approximately $120 million

Amortization of debt-related items – approximately $10 million

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



For the Three

Months Ended

December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(In Millions, Except Per Share Data) Net operating revenues $ 1,544.6

$ 1,405.0

$ 5,935.2

$ 5,373.2 Operating expenses:













Salaries and benefits 801.1

756.8

3,115.9

2,901.0 Other operating expenses 226.3

206.4

888.7

802.6 Occupancy costs 14.5

14.7

59.0

57.3 Supplies 64.5

62.3

254.4

239.0 General and administrative expenses 68.4

54.5

236.2

209.2 Depreciation and amortization 86.4

78.0

327.9

299.6 Total operating expenses 1,261.2

1,172.7

4,882.1

4,508.7 Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

0.2

—

0.6 Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and

fees 30.2

33.0

123.2

137.4 Other income (3.7)

(2.1)

(18.8)

(20.1) Equity in net income of nonconsolidated affiliates (0.8)

(0.2)

(4.3)

(3.0) Income from continuing operations before income tax

expense 257.7

201.4

953.0

749.6 Provision for income tax expense 55.4

37.6

192.9

150.2 Income from continuing operations 202.3

163.8

760.1

599.4 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 0.8

0.4

(1.0)

(2.8) Net income 203.1

164.2

759.1

596.6 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (57.0)

(43.3)

(192.9)

(140.9) Net income attributable to Encompass Health $ 146.1

$ 120.9

$ 566.2

$ 455.7















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 100.2

100.0

100.5

99.9 Diluted 102.0

102.3

102.2

102.2 Earnings per common share:













Basic earnings per share attributable to Encompass

Health common shareholders:













Continuing operations $ 1.44

$ 1.20

$ 5.63

$ 4.56 Discontinued operations 0.01

—

(0.01)

(0.03) Net income $ 1.45

$ 1.20

$ 5.62

$ 4.53 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Encompass

Health common shareholders:













Continuing operations $ 1.42

$ 1.18

$ 5.55

$ 4.49 Discontinued operations 0.01

—

(0.01)

(0.03) Net income $ 1.43

$ 1.18

$ 5.54

$ 4.46















Amounts attributable to Encompass Health common

shareholders:













Income from continuing operations $ 145.3

$ 120.5

$ 567.2

$ 458.5 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 0.8

0.4

(1.0)

(2.8) Net income attributable to Encompass Health $ 146.1

$ 120.9

$ 566.2

$ 455.7

/PRNewswire/ — Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC ), the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the United States, today reported its results of operations for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.See attached supplemental information for calculations of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to their most comparable GAAP measure. “Our Q4 performance was very strong, capping a stellar 2025,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Tarr. “Our 2025 revenue increased 10.5% and Adjusted EBITDA grew 14.9%. During the year, we significantly increased our capacity, adding a total of 517 inpatient rehabilitation beds via eight new hospitals and the addition of 127 beds to existing hospitals. The need for the services we provide continues to grow as the U.S. population ages. We are uniquely positioned to meet this rising demand.”The Company provided the following guidance for 2026.For considerations regarding the Company’s 2026 guidance, see the supplemental information posted on the Company’s website at http://investor.encompasshealth.com . See also the “Other information” section below for an explanation of why the Company does not provide guidance for comparable GAAP measures for Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share.The Company will host an investor conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 6, 2026 to discuss its results for the fourth quarter of 2025. For reference during the call, the Company will post certain supplemental information at http://investor.encompasshealth.com . The conference call may be accessed by dialing 800 267-6316 and giving the conference ID EHCQ425. International callers should dial 203 518-9783 and give the same conference ID. Please call approximately ten minutes before the start of the call to ensure you are connected. The conference call will also be webcast live and will be available for on-line replay at http://investor.encompasshealth.com by clicking on an available link.Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC ) is the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 173 hospitals in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is recognized as America’s Most Awarded Leader in Inpatient Rehabilitation byand Statista and is ranked amongWorld’s Most Admired Companies™andAmerica’s Best Companies. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, X, Instagram and Facebook.The information in this press release is summarized and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the “2025 Form 10-K”), when filed, as well as the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 5, 2026 (the “Q4 Earnings Form 8-K”), to which this press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1. In addition, the Company will post supplemental information today on its website at http://investor.encompasshealth.com for reference during its February 6, 2026 earnings call. The financial data contained in the press release and supplemental information include non-GAAP financial measures, including the Company’s adjusted earnings per share, leverage ratio, Adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow. Reconciliations to their most comparable GAAP measure, except with regard to non-GAAP guidance, are included below or in the Q4 Earnings Form 8-K. Readers are encouraged to review the “Note Regarding Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included in the Q4 Earnings Form 8-K which provides further explanation and disclosure regarding the Company’s use of these non-GAAP financial measures. Excluding net operating revenues, the Company does not provide guidance on a GAAP basis because it is unable to predict, with reasonable certainty, the future impact of items that are deemed to be outside the control of the Company or otherwise not indicative of its ongoing operating performance. Such items include government, class action, and related settlements; professional fees—accounting, tax, and legal; mark-to-market adjustments for stock appreciation rights; gains or losses related to hedging instruments; loss on early extinguishment of debt; adjustments to its income tax provision (such as valuation allowance adjustments and settlements of income tax claims); items related to corporate and facility restructurings; and certain other items the Company believes to be not indicative of its ongoing operations. These items cannot be reasonably predicted and will depend on several factors, including industry and market conditions, and could be material to the Company’s results computed in accordance with GAAP. However, the following reasonably estimable GAAP measures for 2026 would be included in a reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA if the other reconciling GAAP measures could be reasonably predicted:The Q4 Earnings Form 8-K and, when filed, the 2025 Form 10-K can be found on the Company’s website at http://investor.encompasshealth.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



As of December 31,

2025

2024

(In Millions) Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 72.2

$ 85.4 Restricted cash 30.7

37.7 Accounts receivable 619.2

598.8 Prepaid expenses 53.9

42.3 Other current assets 129.9

122.7 Total current assets 905.9

886.9 Property and equipment, net 4,101.6

3,643.1 Operating lease right-of-use assets 212.6

203.7 Goodwill 1,317.6

1,284.0 Intangible assets, net 308.3

297.8 Other long-term assets 243.7

219.2 Total assets $ 7,089.7

$ 6,534.7 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 43.6

$ 138.6 Current operating lease liabilities 26.5

26.3 Accounts payable 178.2

171.0 Accrued payroll 243.7

227.9 Accrued distributions 54.8

31.4 Other current liabilities 289.6

245.8 Total current liabilities 836.4

841.0 Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,447.2

2,359.2 Long-term operating lease liabilities 196.6

189.7 Self-insured risks 153.1

138.6 Deferred income tax liabilities 126.8

105.2 Other long-term liabilities 53.8

51.8 Total liabilities 3,813.9

3,685.5 Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable noncontrolling interests 58.3

56.5 Shareholders’ equity:





Encompass Health shareholders’ equity 2,438.2

2,067.0 Noncontrolling interests 779.3

725.7 Total shareholders’ equity 3,217.5

2,792.7 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,089.7

$ 6,534.7

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



For the Year Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

(In Millions) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 759.1

$ 596.6 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 1.0

2.8 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities—





Depreciation and amortization 327.9

299.6 Amortization of debt-related items 9.6

9.7 Equity in net income of nonconsolidated affiliates (4.3)

(3.0) Distributions from nonconsolidated affiliates 4.1

4.0 Stock-based compensation 56.5

48.3 Deferred tax expense 22.3

10.7 Other, net (3.5)

15.3 Change in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions—





Accounts receivable (15.2)

3.0 Prepaid expenses and other assets (31.2)

(57.3) Accounts payable (22.6)

3.0 Accrued payroll 15.9

20.4 Other liabilities 57.4

52.8 Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations (1.4)

(3.1) Total adjustments 415.5

403.4 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,175.6

1,002.8 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, equipment, and intangible assets (736.4)

(642.5) Proceeds from sale of restricted investments 172.8

18.9 Purchases of restricted investments (184.4)

(22.5) Other, net (16.6)

(7.2) Net cash used in investing activities (764.6)

(653.3) Cash flows from financing activities:





Principal payments on debt, including pre-payments (115.1)

(255.2) Principal borrowings on notes —

15.0 Borrowings on revolving credit facility 220.0

80.0 Payments on revolving credit facility (110.0)

(60.0) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (23.9)

(21.8) Repurchases of common stock, including fees and expenses (158.0)

(31.1) Dividends paid on common stock (71.1)

(62.8) Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests of consolidated affiliates (152.1)

(125.0) Taxes paid on behalf of employees for shares withheld (20.0)

(12.1) Contributions from noncontrolling interests of consolidated affiliates 1.8

140.4 Other, net (2.8)

2.0 Net cash used in financing activities (431.2)

(330.6) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (20.2)

18.9 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 123.1

104.2 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 102.9

$ 123.1

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Earnings Per Share



Q4

Year Ended

2025

2024

2025

2024

(In Millions, Except Per Share Data) Adjusted EBITDA $ 335.6

$ 289.6

$ 1,267.9

$ 1,103.7 Depreciation and amortization (86.4)

(78.0)

(327.9)

(299.6) Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts

and fees (30.2)

(33.0)

(123.2)

(137.4) Stock-based compensation (18.4)

(12.5)

(56.5)

(48.3) Loss on disposal or impairment of assets (0.3)

(6.1)

(2.7)

(17.4)

200.3

160.0

757.6

601.0 Items not indicative of ongoing operating performance:













Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

(0.2)

—

(0.6) Change in fair market value of marketable securities 0.4

(1.7)

2.5

1.0 Asset impairment impact on noncontrolling interests —

—

—

7.3 Pre-tax income 200.7

158.1

760.1

608.7 Income tax expense (55.4)

(37.6)

(192.9)

(150.2) Income from continuing operations (1) $ 145.3

$ 120.5

$ 567.2

$ 458.5















Basic shares 100.2

100.0

100.5

99.9 Diluted shares 102.0

102.3

102.2

102.2















Basic earnings per share (1) $ 1.44

$ 1.20

$ 5.63

$ 4.56 Diluted earnings per share (1) $ 1.42

$ 1.18

$ 5.55

$ 4.49





(1) Income from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Adjusted Earnings Per Share



Q4

Year Ended

2025

2024

2025

2024















Earnings per share, as reported $ 1.42

$ 1.18

$ 5.55

$ 4.49 Adjustments, net of tax:













Asset impairment impact —

—

—

0.02 Income tax adjustments 0.04

(0.03)

(0.08)

(0.08) Change in fair market value of marketable securities —

0.01

(0.02)

(0.01) Adjusted earnings per share* $ 1.46

$ 1.17

$ 5.45

$ 4.43





* Adjusted EPS may not sum due to rounding.

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA



Q4

Year Ended

2025

2024

2025

2024

(In Millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 346.0

$ 278.8

$ 1,175.6

$ 1,002.8 Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and

fees 30.2

33.0

123.2

137.4 (Loss) gain on sale of investments, excluding impairments (0.3)

(3.1)

5.9

2.7 Equity in net income of nonconsolidated affiliates 0.8

0.2

4.3

3.0 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in

continuing operations (57.0)

(43.3)

(192.9)

(140.9) Amortization of debt-related items (2.4)

(2.4)

(9.6)

(9.7) Distributions from nonconsolidated affiliates (2.7)

(0.9)

(4.1)

(4.0) Current portion of income tax expense 36.3

29.0

170.6

139.5 Change in assets and liabilities (13.9)

(2.8)

(4.3)

(21.9) Cash (provided by) used in operating activities of

discontinued operations (1.1)

(0.6)

1.4

3.1 Asset impairment impact on noncontrolling interests —

—

—

(7.3) Change in fair market value of marketable securities (0.4)

1.7

(2.5)

(1.0) Other 0.1

—

0.3

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 335.6

$ 289.6

$ 1,267.9

$ 1,103.7

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to Encompass Health per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share



For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025





Adjustments





As

Reported

Income Tax

Adjustments

Change in Fair

Market Value

of Marketable

Securities

As

Adjusted

(In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts) Adjusted EBITDA* $ 335.6

$ —

$ —

$ 335.6 Depreciation and amortization (86.4)

—

—

(86.4) Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees (30.2)

—

—

(30.2) Stock-based compensation (18.4)

—

—

(18.4) Loss on disposal or impairment of assets (0.3)

—

—

(0.3) Change in fair market value of marketable securities 0.4

—

(0.4)

— Income from continuing operations before income tax expense 200.7

—

(0.4)

200.3 Provision for income tax expense (55.4)

3.9

—

(51.5) Income from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health $ 145.3

$ 3.9

$ (0.4)

$ 148.8 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations** $ 1.42

$ 0.04

$ —

$ 1.46 Diluted shares used in calculation 102.0

















* See reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA. ** Adjusted EPS may not sum across due to rounding.

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to Encompass Health per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share



For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024





Adjustments





As

Reported

Loss on

Early

Exting.

of Debt

Income Tax

Adjustments

Change in Fair

Market Value

of Marketable

Securities

As

Adjusted

(In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts) Adjusted EBITDA* $ 289.6

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 289.6 Depreciation and amortization (78.0)

—

—

—

(78.0) Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees (33.0)

—

—

—

(33.0) Stock-based compensation (12.5)

—

—

—

(12.5) Loss on disposal or impairment of assets (6.1)

—

—

—

(6.1) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (0.2)

0.2

—

—

— Change in fair market value of marketable securities (1.7)

—

—

1.7

— Income from continuing operations before income tax expense 158.1

0.2

—

1.7

160.0 Provision for income tax expense (37.6)

(0.1)

(2.6)

(0.4)

(40.7) Income from continuing operations attributable to Encompass

Health $ 120.5

$ 0.1

$ (2.6)

$ 1.3

$ 119.3 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations** $ 1.18

$ —

$ (0.03)

$ 0.01

$ 1.17 Diluted shares used in calculation 102.3





















* See reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA. ** Adjusted EPS may not sum across due to rounding.

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to Encompass Health per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share



For the Year Ended December 31, 2025





Adjustments





As

Reported

Income Tax

Adjustments

Change in Fair

Market Value

of Marketable

Securities

As

Adjusted

(In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts) Adjusted EBITDA* $ 1,267.9

$ —

$ —

$ 1,267.9 Depreciation and amortization (327.9)

—

—

(327.9) Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees (123.2)

—

—

(123.2) Stock-based compensation (56.5)

—

—

(56.5) Loss on disposal or impairment of assets (2.7)

—

—

(2.7) Change in fair market value of marketable securities 2.5

—

(2.5)

— Income from continuing operations before income tax expense 760.1

—

(2.5)

757.6 Provision for income tax expense (192.9)

(7.9)

0.6

(200.2) Income from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health $ 567.2

$ (7.9)

$ (1.9)

$ 557.4 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations** $ 5.55

$ (0.08)

$ (0.02)

$ 5.45 Diluted shares used in calculation 102.2

















* See reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA. ** Adjusted EPS may not sum across due to rounding.

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to Encompass Health per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share



For the Year Ended December 31, 2024





Adjustments





As

Reported

Asset

Impairment

Impact

Loss on

Early

Exting.

of Debt

Income Tax

Adjustments

Change in Fair

Market Value

of Marketable

Securities

As

Adjusted

(In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts) Adjusted EBITDA* $ 1,103.7

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 1,103.7 Depreciation and amortization (299.6)

—

—

—

—

(299.6) Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees (137.4)

—

—

—

—

(137.4) Stock-based compensation (48.3)

—

—

—

—

(48.3) Loss on disposal or impairment of assets (17.4)

10.4

—

—

—

(7.0) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (0.6)

—

0.6

—

—

— Change in fair market value of marketable securities 1.0

—

—

—

(1.0)

— Asset impairment impact on noncontrolling interests 7.3

(7.3)

—

—

—

— Income from continuing operations before income tax

expense 608.7

3.1

0.6

—

(1.0)

611.4 Provision for income tax expense (150.2)

(1.3)

(0.2)

(7.7)

0.3

(159.1) Income from continuing operations attributable to

Encompass Health $ 458.5

$ 1.8

$ 0.4

$ (7.7)

$ (0.7)

$ 452.3 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations** $ 4.49

$ 0.02

$ —

$ (0.08)

$ (0.01)

$ 4.43 Diluted shares used in calculation 102.2

























* See reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA. ** Adjusted EPS may not sum across due to rounding.

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA



Q4

Year Ended

2025

2024

2025

2024

(In Millions) Net income $ 203.1

$ 164.2

$ 759.1

$ 596.6 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax,

attributable to Encompass Health (0.8)

(0.4)

1.0

2.8 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests included

in continuing operations (57.0)

(43.3)

(192.9)

(140.9) Provision for income tax expense 55.4

37.6

192.9

150.2 Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and

fees 30.2

33.0

123.2

137.4 Depreciation and amortization 86.4

78.0

327.9

299.6 Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

0.2

—

0.6 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 0.3

6.1

2.7

17.4 Stock-based compensation 18.4

12.5

56.5

48.3 Asset impairment impact on noncontrolling interests —

—

—

(7.3) Change in fair market value of marketable securities (0.4)

1.7

(2.5)

(1.0) Adjusted EBITDA $ 335.6

$ 289.6

$ 1,267.9

$ 1,103.7

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow



Q4

Year Ended

2025

2024

2025

2024

(In Millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 346.0

$ 278.8

$ 1,175.6

$ 1,002.8 Impact of discontinued operations (1.1)

(0.6)

1.4

3.1 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing

operations 344.9

278.2

1,177.0

1,005.9 Capital expenditures for maintenance (69.0)

(50.8)

(209.5)

(184.6) Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests of

consolidated affiliates (42.7)

(39.5)

(152.1)

(125.0) Items not indicative of ongoing operating performance:













Transaction costs and related liabilities 2.2

2.6

2.5

(6.0) Adjusted free cash flow $ 235.4

$ 190.5

$ 817.9

$ 690.3

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, net cash used in investing activities was $239.4 million and resulted primarily from capital expenditures. Net cash used in financing activities during the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $97.4 million and resulted primarily from repurchases of common stock, distributions paid to noncontrolling interests of consolidated affiliates and cash dividends paid on common stock partially offset by net principal borrowings on debt. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net cash used in investing activities was $203.7 million and resulted primarily from capital expenditures. Net cash used in financing activities during the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $150.9 million and resulted primarily from net debt payments, distributions paid to noncontrolling interests of consolidated affiliates, cash dividends paid on common stock, and repurchases of common stock partially offset by contributions from noncontrolling interests of consolidated affiliates. For the year ended December 31, 2025, net cash used in investing activities was $764.6 million and resulted primarily from capital expenditures. Net cash used in financing activities during the year ended December 31, 2025 was $431.2 million and resulted primarily from repurchases of common stock, distributions paid to noncontrolling interests of consolidated affiliates, cash dividends paid on common stock and net debt payments. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net cash used in investing activities was $653.3 million and resulted primarily from capital expenditures. Net cash used in financing activities during the year ended December 31, 2024 was $330.6 million and resulted primarily from net debt payments, distributions paid to noncontrolling interests of consolidated affiliates, cash dividends paid on common stock, and repurchases of common stock partially offset by contributions from noncontrolling interests of consolidated affiliates.

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

Forward-Looking Statements

alleged

Media Contact



[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

