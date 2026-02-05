|
Growth
|
Q4 2025
|
Q4 2024
|
Dollars
|
Percent
|
(In Millions, Except Per Share Data)
|
Net operating revenue
|
$ 1,544.6
|
$ 1,405.0
|
$ 139.6
|
9.9 %
|
Income from continuing operations attributable to
|
1.42
|
1.18
|
0.24
|
20.3 %
|
Adjusted earnings per share
|
1.46
|
1.17
|
0.29
|
24.8 %
|
Cash flows provided by operating activities
|
346.0
|
278.8
|
67.2
|
24.1 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
335.6
|
289.6
|
46.0
|
15.9 %
|
Adjusted free cash flow
|
235.4
|
190.5
|
44.9
|
23.6 %
|
(Actual Amounts)
|
Discharges
|
67,238
|
63,839
|
5.3 %
|
Same-store discharge growth
|
3.2 %
|
Net patient revenue per discharge
|
$ 22,273
|
$ 21,399
|
4.1 %
|
2026 Guidance
|
(In millions, Except Earnings per Share Data)
|
Net operating revenue
|
$6,365 to $6,465
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$1,340 to $1,380
|
Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations
|
$5.81 to $6.10
|
1 From Fortune. © 2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Fortune® is a registered trademark and Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ is trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Encompass Health.
- Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees – approximately $120 million
- Amortization of debt-related items – approximately $10 million
|
Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the Three
|
For the Year Ended
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
(In Millions, Except Per Share Data)
|
Net operating revenues
|
$ 1,544.6
|
$ 1,405.0
|
$ 5,935.2
|
$ 5,373.2
|
Operating expenses:
|
Salaries and benefits
|
801.1
|
756.8
|
3,115.9
|
2,901.0
|
Other operating expenses
|
226.3
|
206.4
|
888.7
|
802.6
|
Occupancy costs
|
14.5
|
14.7
|
59.0
|
57.3
|
Supplies
|
64.5
|
62.3
|
254.4
|
239.0
|
General and administrative expenses
|
68.4
|
54.5
|
236.2
|
209.2
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
86.4
|
78.0
|
327.9
|
299.6
|
Total operating expenses
|
1,261.2
|
1,172.7
|
4,882.1
|
4,508.7
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
0.2
|
—
|
0.6
|
Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and
|
30.2
|
33.0
|
123.2
|
137.4
|
Other income
|
(3.7)
|
(2.1)
|
(18.8)
|
(20.1)
|
Equity in net income of nonconsolidated affiliates
|
(0.8)
|
(0.2)
|
(4.3)
|
(3.0)
|
Income from continuing operations before income tax
|
257.7
|
201.4
|
953.0
|
749.6
|
Provision for income tax expense
|
55.4
|
37.6
|
192.9
|
150.2
|
Income from continuing operations
|
202.3
|
163.8
|
760.1
|
599.4
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
0.8
|
0.4
|
(1.0)
|
(2.8)
|
Net income
|
203.1
|
164.2
|
759.1
|
596.6
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(57.0)
|
(43.3)
|
(192.9)
|
(140.9)
|
Net income attributable to Encompass Health
|
$ 146.1
|
$ 120.9
|
$ 566.2
|
$ 455.7
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
100.2
|
100.0
|
100.5
|
99.9
|
Diluted
|
102.0
|
102.3
|
102.2
|
102.2
|
Earnings per common share:
|
Basic earnings per share attributable to Encompass
|
Continuing operations
|
$ 1.44
|
$ 1.20
|
$ 5.63
|
$ 4.56
|
Discontinued operations
|
0.01
|
—
|
(0.01)
|
(0.03)
|
Net income
|
$ 1.45
|
$ 1.20
|
$ 5.62
|
$ 4.53
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Encompass
|
Continuing operations
|
$ 1.42
|
$ 1.18
|
$ 5.55
|
$ 4.49
|
Discontinued operations
|
0.01
|
—
|
(0.01)
|
(0.03)
|
Net income
|
$ 1.43
|
$ 1.18
|
$ 5.54
|
$ 4.46
|
Amounts attributable to Encompass Health common
|
Income from continuing operations
|
$ 145.3
|
$ 120.5
|
$ 567.2
|
$ 458.5
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
0.8
|
0.4
|
(1.0)
|
(2.8)
|
Net income attributable to Encompass Health
|
$ 146.1
|
$ 120.9
|
$ 566.2
|
$ 455.7
|
Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Unaudited)
|
As of December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
(In Millions)
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 72.2
|
$ 85.4
|
Restricted cash
|
30.7
|
37.7
|
Accounts receivable
|
619.2
|
598.8
|
Prepaid expenses
|
53.9
|
42.3
|
Other current assets
|
129.9
|
122.7
|
Total current assets
|
905.9
|
886.9
|
Property and equipment, net
|
4,101.6
|
3,643.1
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
212.6
|
203.7
|
Goodwill
|
1,317.6
|
1,284.0
|
Intangible assets, net
|
308.3
|
297.8
|
Other long-term assets
|
243.7
|
219.2
|
Total assets
|
$ 7,089.7
|
$ 6,534.7
|
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
$ 43.6
|
$ 138.6
|
Current operating lease liabilities
|
26.5
|
26.3
|
Accounts payable
|
178.2
|
171.0
|
Accrued payroll
|
243.7
|
227.9
|
Accrued distributions
|
54.8
|
31.4
|
Other current liabilities
|
289.6
|
245.8
|
Total current liabilities
|
836.4
|
841.0
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
2,447.2
|
2,359.2
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
196.6
|
189.7
|
Self-insured risks
|
153.1
|
138.6
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
126.8
|
105.2
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
53.8
|
51.8
|
Total liabilities
|
3,813.9
|
3,685.5
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
58.3
|
56.5
|
Shareholders’ equity:
|
Encompass Health shareholders’ equity
|
2,438.2
|
2,067.0
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
779.3
|
725.7
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
3,217.5
|
2,792.7
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
$ 7,089.7
|
$ 6,534.7
|
Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the Year Ended
|
2025
|
2024
|
(In Millions)
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$ 759.1
|
$ 596.6
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
1.0
|
2.8
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
327.9
|
299.6
|
Amortization of debt-related items
|
9.6
|
9.7
|
Equity in net income of nonconsolidated affiliates
|
(4.3)
|
(3.0)
|
Distributions from nonconsolidated affiliates
|
4.1
|
4.0
|
Stock-based compensation
|
56.5
|
48.3
|
Deferred tax expense
|
22.3
|
10.7
|
Other, net
|
(3.5)
|
15.3
|
Change in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions—
|
Accounts receivable
|
(15.2)
|
3.0
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(31.2)
|
(57.3)
|
Accounts payable
|
(22.6)
|
3.0
|
Accrued payroll
|
15.9
|
20.4
|
Other liabilities
|
57.4
|
52.8
|
Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations
|
(1.4)
|
(3.1)
|
Total adjustments
|
415.5
|
403.4
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
1,175.6
|
1,002.8
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchases of property, equipment, and intangible assets
|
(736.4)
|
(642.5)
|
Proceeds from sale of restricted investments
|
172.8
|
18.9
|
Purchases of restricted investments
|
(184.4)
|
(22.5)
|
Other, net
|
(16.6)
|
(7.2)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(764.6)
|
(653.3)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Principal payments on debt, including pre-payments
|
(115.1)
|
(255.2)
|
Principal borrowings on notes
|
—
|
15.0
|
Borrowings on revolving credit facility
|
220.0
|
80.0
|
Payments on revolving credit facility
|
(110.0)
|
(60.0)
|
Principal payments under finance lease obligations
|
(23.9)
|
(21.8)
|
Repurchases of common stock, including fees and expenses
|
(158.0)
|
(31.1)
|
Dividends paid on common stock
|
(71.1)
|
(62.8)
|
Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests of consolidated affiliates
|
(152.1)
|
(125.0)
|
Taxes paid on behalf of employees for shares withheld
|
(20.0)
|
(12.1)
|
Contributions from noncontrolling interests of consolidated affiliates
|
1.8
|
140.4
|
Other, net
|
(2.8)
|
2.0
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(431.2)
|
(330.6)
|
(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
(20.2)
|
18.9
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
123.1
|
104.2
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|
$ 102.9
|
$ 123.1
|
Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Information
|
Earnings Per Share
|
Q4
|
Year Ended
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
(In Millions, Except Per Share Data)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 335.6
|
$ 289.6
|
$ 1,267.9
|
$ 1,103.7
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
(86.4)
|
(78.0)
|
(327.9)
|
(299.6)
|
Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts
|
(30.2)
|
(33.0)
|
(123.2)
|
(137.4)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(18.4)
|
(12.5)
|
(56.5)
|
(48.3)
|
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
|
(0.3)
|
(6.1)
|
(2.7)
|
(17.4)
|
200.3
|
160.0
|
757.6
|
601.0
|
Items not indicative of ongoing operating performance:
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
(0.2)
|
—
|
(0.6)
|
Change in fair market value of marketable securities
|
0.4
|
(1.7)
|
2.5
|
1.0
|
Asset impairment impact on noncontrolling interests
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
7.3
|
Pre-tax income
|
200.7
|
158.1
|
760.1
|
608.7
|
Income tax expense
|
(55.4)
|
(37.6)
|
(192.9)
|
(150.2)
|
Income from continuing operations (1)
|
$ 145.3
|
$ 120.5
|
$ 567.2
|
$ 458.5
|
Basic shares
|
100.2
|
100.0
|
100.5
|
99.9
|
Diluted shares
|
102.0
|
102.3
|
102.2
|
102.2
|
Basic earnings per share (1)
|
$ 1.44
|
$ 1.20
|
$ 5.63
|
$ 4.56
|
Diluted earnings per share (1)
|
$ 1.42
|
$ 1.18
|
$ 5.55
|
$ 4.49
|
(1)
|
Income from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health
|
Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Information
|
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|
Q4
|
Year Ended
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Earnings per share, as reported
|
$ 1.42
|
$ 1.18
|
$ 5.55
|
$ 4.49
|
Adjustments, net of tax:
|
Asset impairment impact
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.02
|
Income tax adjustments
|
0.04
|
(0.03)
|
(0.08)
|
(0.08)
|
Change in fair market value of marketable securities
|
—
|
0.01
|
(0.02)
|
(0.01)
|
Adjusted earnings per share*
|
$ 1.46
|
$ 1.17
|
$ 5.45
|
$ 4.43
|
*
|
Adjusted EPS may not sum due to rounding.
|
Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Information
|
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA
|
Q4
|
Year Ended
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
(In Millions)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 346.0
|
$ 278.8
|
$ 1,175.6
|
$ 1,002.8
|
Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and
|
30.2
|
33.0
|
123.2
|
137.4
|
(Loss) gain on sale of investments, excluding impairments
|
(0.3)
|
(3.1)
|
5.9
|
2.7
|
Equity in net income of nonconsolidated affiliates
|
0.8
|
0.2
|
4.3
|
3.0
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in
|
(57.0)
|
(43.3)
|
(192.9)
|
(140.9)
|
Amortization of debt-related items
|
(2.4)
|
(2.4)
|
(9.6)
|
(9.7)
|
Distributions from nonconsolidated affiliates
|
(2.7)
|
(0.9)
|
(4.1)
|
(4.0)
|
Current portion of income tax expense
|
36.3
|
29.0
|
170.6
|
139.5
|
Change in assets and liabilities
|
(13.9)
|
(2.8)
|
(4.3)
|
(21.9)
|
Cash (provided by) used in operating activities of
|
(1.1)
|
(0.6)
|
1.4
|
3.1
|
Asset impairment impact on noncontrolling interests
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(7.3)
|
Change in fair market value of marketable securities
|
(0.4)
|
1.7
|
(2.5)
|
(1.0)
|
Other
|
0.1
|
—
|
0.3
|
—
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 335.6
|
$ 289.6
|
$ 1,267.9
|
$ 1,103.7
|
Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Information
|
Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to Encompass Health per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
|
Adjustments
|
As
|
Income Tax
|
Change in Fair
|
As
|
(In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts)
|
Adjusted EBITDA*
|
$ 335.6
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 335.6
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
(86.4)
|
—
|
—
|
(86.4)
|
Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees
|
(30.2)
|
—
|
—
|
(30.2)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(18.4)
|
—
|
—
|
(18.4)
|
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
|
(0.3)
|
—
|
—
|
(0.3)
|
Change in fair market value of marketable securities
|
0.4
|
—
|
(0.4)
|
—
|
Income from continuing operations before income tax expense
|
200.7
|
—
|
(0.4)
|
200.3
|
Provision for income tax expense
|
(55.4)
|
3.9
|
—
|
(51.5)
|
Income from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health
|
$ 145.3
|
$ 3.9
|
$ (0.4)
|
$ 148.8
|
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations**
|
$ 1.42
|
$ 0.04
|
$ —
|
$ 1.46
|
Diluted shares used in calculation
|
102.0
|
*
|
See reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA.
|
**
|
Adjusted EPS may not sum across due to rounding.
|
Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Information
|
Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to Encompass Health per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
|
Adjustments
|
As
|
Loss on
|
Income Tax
|
Change in Fair
|
As
|
(In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts)
|
Adjusted EBITDA*
|
$ 289.6
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 289.6
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
(78.0)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(78.0)
|
Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees
|
(33.0)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(33.0)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(12.5)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(12.5)
|
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
|
(6.1)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(6.1)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
(0.2)
|
0.2
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Change in fair market value of marketable securities
|
(1.7)
|
—
|
—
|
1.7
|
—
|
Income from continuing operations before income tax expense
|
158.1
|
0.2
|
—
|
1.7
|
160.0
|
Provision for income tax expense
|
(37.6)
|
(0.1)
|
(2.6)
|
(0.4)
|
(40.7)
|
Income from continuing operations attributable to Encompass
|
$ 120.5
|
$ 0.1
|
$ (2.6)
|
$ 1.3
|
$ 119.3
|
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations**
|
$ 1.18
|
$ —
|
$ (0.03)
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 1.17
|
Diluted shares used in calculation
|
102.3
|
*
|
See reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA.
|
**
|
Adjusted EPS may not sum across due to rounding.
|
Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Information
|
Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to Encompass Health per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|
For the Year Ended December 31, 2025
|
Adjustments
|
As
|
Income Tax
|
Change in Fair
|
As
|
(In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts)
|
Adjusted EBITDA*
|
$ 1,267.9
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 1,267.9
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
(327.9)
|
—
|
—
|
(327.9)
|
Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees
|
(123.2)
|
—
|
—
|
(123.2)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(56.5)
|
—
|
—
|
(56.5)
|
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
|
(2.7)
|
—
|
—
|
(2.7)
|
Change in fair market value of marketable securities
|
2.5
|
—
|
(2.5)
|
—
|
Income from continuing operations before income tax expense
|
760.1
|
—
|
(2.5)
|
757.6
|
Provision for income tax expense
|
(192.9)
|
(7.9)
|
0.6
|
(200.2)
|
Income from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health
|
$ 567.2
|
$ (7.9)
|
$ (1.9)
|
$ 557.4
|
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations**
|
$ 5.55
|
$ (0.08)
|
$ (0.02)
|
$ 5.45
|
Diluted shares used in calculation
|
102.2
|
*
|
See reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA.
|
**
|
Adjusted EPS may not sum across due to rounding.
|
Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Information
|
Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to Encompass Health per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|
For the Year Ended December 31, 2024
|
Adjustments
|
As
|
Asset
|
Loss on
|
Income Tax
|
Change in Fair
|
As
|
(In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts)
|
Adjusted EBITDA*
|
$ 1,103.7
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 1,103.7
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
(299.6)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(299.6)
|
Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees
|
(137.4)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(137.4)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(48.3)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(48.3)
|
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
|
(17.4)
|
10.4
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(7.0)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
(0.6)
|
—
|
0.6
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Change in fair market value of marketable securities
|
1.0
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1.0)
|
—
|
Asset impairment impact on noncontrolling interests
|
7.3
|
(7.3)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Income from continuing operations before income tax
|
608.7
|
3.1
|
0.6
|
—
|
(1.0)
|
611.4
|
Provision for income tax expense
|
(150.2)
|
(1.3)
|
(0.2)
|
(7.7)
|
0.3
|
(159.1)
|
Income from continuing operations attributable to
|
$ 458.5
|
$ 1.8
|
$ 0.4
|
$ (7.7)
|
$ (0.7)
|
$ 452.3
|
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations**
|
$ 4.49
|
$ 0.02
|
$ —
|
$ (0.08)
|
$ (0.01)
|
$ 4.43
|
Diluted shares used in calculation
|
102.2
|
*
|
See reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA.
|
**
|
Adjusted EPS may not sum across due to rounding.
|
Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Information
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
|
Q4
|
Year Ended
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
(In Millions)
|
Net income
|
$ 203.1
|
$ 164.2
|
$ 759.1
|
$ 596.6
|
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax,
|
(0.8)
|
(0.4)
|
1.0
|
2.8
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests included
|
(57.0)
|
(43.3)
|
(192.9)
|
(140.9)
|
Provision for income tax expense
|
55.4
|
37.6
|
192.9
|
150.2
|
Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and
|
30.2
|
33.0
|
123.2
|
137.4
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
86.4
|
78.0
|
327.9
|
299.6
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
0.2
|
—
|
0.6
|
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
|
0.3
|
6.1
|
2.7
|
17.4
|
Stock-based compensation
|
18.4
|
12.5
|
56.5
|
48.3
|
Asset impairment impact on noncontrolling interests
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(7.3)
|
Change in fair market value of marketable securities
|
(0.4)
|
1.7
|
(2.5)
|
(1.0)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 335.6
|
$ 289.6
|
$ 1,267.9
|
$ 1,103.7
|
Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Information
|
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|
Q4
|
Year Ended
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
(In Millions)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 346.0
|
$ 278.8
|
$ 1,175.6
|
$ 1,002.8
|
Impact of discontinued operations
|
(1.1)
|
(0.6)
|
1.4
|
3.1
|
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing
|
344.9
|
278.2
|
1,177.0
|
1,005.9
|
Capital expenditures for maintenance
|
(69.0)
|
(50.8)
|
(209.5)
|
(184.6)
|
Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests of
|
(42.7)
|
(39.5)
|
(152.1)
|
(125.0)
|
Items not indicative of ongoing operating performance:
|
Transaction costs and related liabilities
|
2.2
|
2.6
|
2.5
|
(6.0)
|
Adjusted free cash flow
|
$ 235.4
|
$ 190.5
|
$ 817.9
|
$ 690.3
Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries
Forward-Looking Statements
