Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district

Security has been increased in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir after the encounter between security forces and terrorists in the upper reaches of Naidgham village

Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district (Photo Credit- PTI)

Baramulla: Amidst PM Modi’s visit in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district ahead of assembly elections, an encounter broke out on the intervening night of 13-14 September between terrorists and security forces in the Chak Taper Kreeri Pattan area situated in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. Security has been increased in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir after the encounter between security forces and terrorists in the upper reaches of Naidgham village.

Taking post on X (formerly Twitter), the Chinar Corps-Indian Army wrote, “Based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and J-K Police on the intervening night of 13-14 September in the general area of Chak Tapar Kreeri, Baramulla. Contact was established, and a firefight ensued.” The official said that the operation is underway.

OP CHAK TAPAR, #Baramulla Based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on the intervening night of 13-14 Sep 24 in general area Chak Tapar Kreeri, Baramulla. Contact was established and… pic.twitter.com/JeUGEUt8VV — Chinar Corps🍁 – Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) September 14, 2024

Earlier on Friday, two army soldiers lost their lives in a gunbattle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district. The White Knight Corps confirmed the news on X by posting pictures of the soldiers and giving condolences to their families, saying, “GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts; offer deepest condolences to the families.”

Two other Army soldiers were also injured in the encounter and are currently undergoing treatment.

