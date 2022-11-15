Tuesday, November 15, 2022
National

End Of An Era! Tollywood Superstar Krishna Passes Away, A List Of His Legendary Films

The superstar of Tollywood, Superstar Krishna passed away today in the early morning around 4 AM at the age of 79. The legendary superstar has given many blockbuster films in the Tollywood industry. In this video, we are going to tell you about some of his really amazing films that created history.



The superstar of Tollywood, Krishna passed away today in the early morning around 4 AM at the age of 79. The legendary actor and Mahesh Babu’s father suffered cardiac arrest and breathed his last at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The sad news has sent shockwaves in the Telugu film industry and the Ghattamaneni family, who are coping with back-to-back hard times. South superstar Krishna started his career in the year 1961 with the film Kula Gothralu. After this, he made a lot of noise in south films. He won an award at the Tashkent Film Festival early. Krishna worked in films of genres like action, mythological, drama, social, and western classics.

