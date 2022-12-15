Check your astrological prediction as per your zodiac sign. Also, follow this space for a quick luck enhancing tip.

Horoscope Today, December 15: End of Family Disputes For Geminis, Virgos to Get Money

Aries- Important work will be delayed. A vehicle accident is expected. Believe in your destiny. Worship Lord Hanuman.

Lucky color- ocher

Taurus- There is a chance of meeting a dear friend. After noon, time is the best. There will be sweetness in the relationship. Donate sandalwood perfume.

Lucky color- green

Gemini- Don’t be careless. Honor the guests. Family disputes will end. Donate green items.

Lucky color- sky blue

Cancer- Mind will be troubled all day Help others. Avoid junk food. Worship Lord Shiva.

Lucky color- white

Leo- Finish important work by evening. There will be auspicious programs at home. Don’t hurt anyone. Worship Lord Sun.

Lucky color- red

Virgo- There will be profit in business by the evening. Lent money will be received. Donate food to needy people. Worship Lord Ganapati.

Lucky color- brown

Libra- Will be receiving gifts. Take advice from the elders of the house. Try to keep your promise. Worship Lakshmi Narayan.

Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- Will get less success in business. Do not get involved in any argument with the guests. Keep the south side of the house clean. Worship Lord Hanuman in the morning and evening.

Lucky color- maroon

Sagittarius- Family disputes will end. Don’t lend money to anyone. Stalled tasks will start getting completed. Offer yellow sandalwood to Lord Vishnu.

Lucky color- orange

Capricorn- Thought work will take time to complete. The sourness of the relationship will end. Touch the feet of an elderly woman. Visit the temple of goddess Durga.

Lucky color- white

Aquarius- Respect elders. Till evening, the time is favorable. Money stuck in business will come out. Worship Lord Hanuman in the evening.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- Leave the house early. Help a relative in need. Control your words. Worship Lord Vishnu.

Lucky color- red



