Engineered for Excellence: How OPPO’s F27 Pro+ 5G and OPPO F27 5G Sets New Standard for Style and Strength

Avail no-cost EMI for up to 6 months and consumer loans for up to 8 months without any down payment with leading partners.

Customers can avail flat 10% instant cashback on credit and debit cards with leading bank cards of HDFC Bank, and SBI (T&C apply)

One-time screen replacement for accidental damage within 180 days on F27 Pro+ purchases made between September 1st and September 15th, 2024.

OPPO India recently unveiled the F27 Series featuring the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G and OPPO F27 5G under the motto “Dare to Flaunt“. Both smartphones showcase a durable and sleek design, equipped with Gen AI features for flawless yet fun photos without complex image editing.

OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G

The OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G comes in Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy, priced at INR 27,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and INR 29,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. While the OPPO F27 5G is available in Amber Orange and Emerald Green and retails at INR 22,999 with 8GB+128GB storage, and INR 24,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. Both the devices are available for purchase across mainline retail outlets, OPPO Store, Amazon and Flipkart.

Customers can take advantage of no-cost EMI options for up to 6 months and consumer loans for up to 8 months without any down payment through leading partners. Additionally, they can receive a flat 10% instant cashback on credit and debit card purchases with HDFC Bank and SBI cards (T&C apply). For those purchasing the F27 Pro+ between September 1st and September 15th, 2024, a one-time screen replacement for accidental damage is available within 180 days.

Here’s everything you need to know about the OPPO F27 series:

Durability Uncompromised by Design

OPPO has engineered the F27 Series for exceptional everyday durability – the OPPO F27 5G features a proprietary Armour Body with AGC Dragontrail Star 2 for superior toughness in display and OPPOs High-strength Alloy Framework for added internal protection. While the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G is designed with a 360-degree Armour Body and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, offering advanced protection. It also holds MIL-STD-810H Method 516.8 certification, proving its toughness to various shocks, including functional, transportation, and crash impacts. And both the models are certified with a 5-star SGS Performance Multi-Scene Protection

In terms of Ingress Protection (IP) rating, the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G is the first OPPO smartphone to have IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, setting a new standard for dust and water resistance. It withstands high-pressure, high-temperature water jets and can endure submersion for up to 30 minutes. The device features a waterproof screen, waterproofing on openings like the microphone, speaker, SIM card slot, and USB port and a waterproof breathable film for the microphone and earphone speakers to repel water while ensuring clear audio. Similarly, a silicone sealing ring for the USB port.

Whereas, the OPPO F27 5G comes with IP64 water and dust resistance, capable of handling everyday wear, including drops, scratches, and splashes. Both models are equipped with OPPOs Splash Touch technology, ensuring the screen remains fully responsive even when wet.

Experience stunning visuals

With its Full HD+ AMOLED display, the OPPO F27 5G provides a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2100 nits for brilliant, crisp visuals.

While the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G comes with a 3D Curved AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, ultra-narrow bezels, and a 93% screen-to-body ratio for an immersive, near-borderless experience. Its 10-bit panel and 950 nits of peak brightness deliver excellent multimedia visuals with vibrant color accuracy.

Party-Ready Features

The OPPO F27 5G sports an upgraded Cosmos Ring design from the OPPO F27 Pro+ that runs around its camera module but now comes with a dynamic Halo Light that pulsates to the beat of the music setting the perfect party mood. This Halo Light can be configured to silently notify you of messages and updates when the phone is placed face-down on the surface.

With the Music Party app on the OPPO F27, friends with the same device can enjoy music together in sync. Multiple users can join “parties” by scanning code from any device to enable collaborative song selection and simultaneous play across devices, perfect for silent discos when paired with earbuds, and intimate house parties.

AI-Powered Fun with Photos and Videos

For shutterbug, the OPPO F27 Pro+ features a 64MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera, and an 8MP selfie camera, allowing for detailed landscape shots and natural-looking portraits. The OPPO F27, on the other hand, comes with a 50MP main camera, a 2MP portrait camera, and a 32MP selfie camera, offering impressive photo quality.

But the OPPO F27 series true camera prowess goes beyond hardware specifications:

OPPOs AI Eraser 2.0 is a one-click feature that removes background distractions like trash cans, lamp posts or photobombers with AI trained on billions of images for 98% accuracy.

The AI Portrait Retouching feature delivers vivid, natural enhancements.

The AI Studio transforms portraits into fun digital avatars, ranging from cowboys to cyberpunk heroes.

AI Smart Image Matting 2.0 allows to crop multiple subjects or objects from a single picture. These cutouts can be saved as stickers and added to photos to create fun memes.

Assistance Powered by Generative AI

OPPOs proprietary AI Linkboost on the OPPO F27 series enables efficient network usage for messages, photos and videos. This series also includes BeaconLink technology which ensures reliable communication during network outages. It allows seamless one-to-one voice calls via Bluetooth in non-network environments such as underground garages, music festivals, and other such locations.

An added AI feature with OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G is AI Clear Voice which uses advanced algorithms to reduce background noise and enhance human voices. This ensures clear conversations on standard, WhatsApp and Zoom calls, even in noisy places.

For improving everyday productivity, the OPPO F27 5G smartphone comes with AI Toolbox which includes several useful features such as AI Writer which offers sentence suggestions, AI Summary which provides concise summaries and key highlights of length reports and online articles, AI Speak converts text into natural-sounding speech and AI Recording Summary saves time by summarizing meetings. These tools are designed to streamline and boost productivity on daily tasks.

Smooth Performance

Under the hood, OPPO F27 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 platform to deliver smooth performance. Meanwhile, the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G packs an octa-core MediaTek 7050 SoC for performance combined with ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.6GHz, and Cortex-A55 for multitasking, rapid app response, smoother multimedia experience, enhanced FPS in games and efficient power management.

The F27 series is backed by a robust 5,000mAh battery, with the OPPO F27 Pro+ supporting 67W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge and the OPPO F27 featuring 45W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge, both offering rapid full charges in just minutes.

Specifications

OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G

OPPO F27 5G

Display

6.67-inch Full HD+ 3D Curved AMOLED Screen, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate

6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate

Screen Protection

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

IP66, IP68, and IP69

AGC DT-Star2

IP65 Rating

Weight & Profile

177g/7.89mm

187g/ 7.69mm

OPPO AI features

AI Eraser 2.0, AI Studio, AI Portrait Retouching, AI Smart Image Matting 2.0, BeaconLink, AI LinkBoost, AI Clear Voice

AI Eraser 2.0, AI Studio, AI Portrait Retouching, AI Smart Image Matting 2.0, AI Writer, AI Summary, AI Speak, AI Recording Summary, BeaconLink, AI LinkBoost

Camera setup (rear)

64 MP main camera and 2MP portrait camera

50MP main camera and 2MP portrait camera

Camera setup (front)

8 MP selfie camera

32MP selfie camera

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 7050

MediaTek Dimensity 6300

RAM & Storage

8GB RAM, and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage (+8 with OPPO RAM Expansion technology) LPDDR4X

8GB RAM and 128/256GB ROM (+8 with OPPO RAM Expansion technology) LPDDR4X

Battery

5000mAh battery

67W SUPERVOOC

5000mAh battery

45W SUPERVOOC

Operating System

ColorOS 14.0

ColorOS 14.0

About OPPO Mobiles India Pvt. Ltd.

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone-“Smiley Face”-in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its users with the ColorOS operating system and internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 50 countries and regions with more than 40,000 of OPPO’s employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.