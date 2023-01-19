National

Engineering Student With Earphones Plugged In Run Over By Speeding Train In Nagpur, Dies

The accident occurred when she was crossing the railway track and failed to notice an incoming train.

Nagpur: A 19-year-old woman with her earphones plugged was hit by a speeding train near Gumgaon railway station in Nagpur district on Wednesday morning. The accident occurred when she was crossing the railway track and failed to notice an incoming train. She died on the spot.

Some people raised an alarm, but the woman was unable to hear their voice as she had earphones plugged in, and was run over by the speeding train, they said.

The deceased, Aarti Madan Gurav, originally hailed from Satona village in Bhandara district and was a student of Wainganga Engineering College in Dongargaon in Nagpur.

According to the police, Gurav came to Gumgaon from Takalghat village, where she was staying with a relative, by a bus in the morning.

A case of accidental death was registered by the police.




Published Date: January 19, 2023 11:45 AM IST





