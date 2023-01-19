Engineering Student With Earphones Plugged In Run Over By Speeding Train In Nagpur, Dies
- Home
- Maharashtra
- Engineering Student With Earphones Plugged In Run Over By Speeding Train In Nagpur, Dies
The accident occurred when she was crossing the railway track and failed to notice an incoming train.
Nagpur: A 19-year-old woman with her earphones plugged was hit by a speeding train near Gumgaon railway station in Nagpur district on Wednesday morning. The accident occurred when she was crossing the railway track and failed to notice an incoming train. She died on the spot.
Some people raised an alarm, but the woman was unable to hear their voice as she had earphones plugged in, and was run over by the speeding train, they said.
The deceased, Aarti Madan Gurav, originally hailed from Satona village in Bhandara district and was a student of Wainganga Engineering College in Dongargaon in Nagpur.
According to the police, Gurav came to Gumgaon from Takalghat village, where she was staying with a relative, by a bus in the morning.
A case of accidental death was registered by the police.
Published Date: January 19, 2023 11:45 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
This Cyber Security Company Lays Off 450 Employees Globally Including India | Details Here
[ad_1] Home BusinessThis Cyber Security Company Lays Off 450 Employees Globally Including India | Details Here Adding to the long...
Wrestlers MeToo Protest Enters Day 2 Sports Ministry Seeks Explanation From WFI Within 72 Hours
[ad_1] Wrestlers Protest LIVE: What are the athletes demanding? -Removal of WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh. -New coaches and physios...
Viral Video: This 80-Year-Old Woman Takes Fitness Goals To New Level, Runs Mumbai Marathon In Saree
[ad_1] Home ViralViral Video: This 80-Year-Old Woman Takes Fitness Goals To New Level, Runs Mumbai Marathon In Saree | Watch...
Contactless Travel in Mumbai Locals Metro And Buses How National Common Mobility Card Will Work Explained
[ad_1] Home MaharashtraTravel Smart Card in Mumbai Locals, Metro And Buses. How National Common Mobility Card Will Work? – Explained...
Alia Bhatt Gets Trolled After Forgetting Kesariya Song While Singing at an Event, Watch
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentAlia Bhatt Gets Trolled After Forgetting Kesariya Song While Singing at an Event, Watch Alia Bhatt was trolled...
Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today Toss Timings Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Jan 19 1 PM IST for BPL 2023 Match 17
[ad_1] Home SportsCCH vs COV, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Comilla Victorians vs...
Average Rating