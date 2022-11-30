England, Pakistan Hold Discussions Over Start of Rawalpindi Test as Visitors Struggle With Viral Infection

The decision on the start of the Test match, which is England’s first in Pakistan in 17 years, is not expected until Thursday morning as the players continue to be monitored.

Rawalpindi, Nov 30: England and Pakistan on Wednesday held discussions over the commencement of the first Test between the two teams, after 14 members of the touring side including captain Ben Stokes, caught a viral infection.

The decision on the start of the Test match, which is England’s first in Pakistan in 17 years, is not expected until Thursday morning as the players continue to be monitored. The unwell players have been advised to rest, and as a result, they did not participate in the final practice session at the Rawalpindi Stadium on the eve of the match.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) later stated they were in discussions regarding “the commencement” of the Test.

“The PCB and ECB are in discussions regarding the commencement of the 1st #PAKvENG Test as some England players are down with viral infection. The PCB continues to monitor the situation, is in contact with the ECB and will provide further updates in due course,” the PCB said in a tweet.

Joe Root attended the pre-match press conference instead of captain Stokes, and shed light on the situation in the camp.

“There’s going to have to be Marcus Trescothick, Rob Key and Brendon McCullum — there’s going to have to be a new top three for tomorrow,” Root joked when asked for an update on the England squad.

“As far as I am aware, there’s a few guys not feeling 100 percent. I didn’t feel great yesterday and I woke up a lot better today. So hopefully it’s just 24 hours of virus; don’t think of food poisoning or Covid or anything like that.

It’s just one of those things that we have unfortunately picked up as a group. We are trying to do absolutely everything right to make sure that we prepared really well for this game and sometimes life throws these kinds of things at you as a squad, and we just got to see how we pull up tomorrow and be right and ready to go,” he added.

England had already named their playing XI for the game, with Liam Livingstone in line for his Test debut and Ben Duckett back in the side after six years.

Root said that England would still look to field the named XI, but admitted changes could be made if anyone fails to recover in time.

“It’s hard to say. I have not seen anyone this morning. Literally got straight on the bus. Guys will do everything they can. Work really hard in that respect. Time will tell I guess,” said Root when quizzed if everyone will be fit for tomorrow.

“There isn’t much you can do, apart from doing everything you can to fuel and hydrate. Do all the things away from the game that is going to serve you really well tonight in preparation for tomorrow. That’s all we can do now. It’s where we are at as a team.

Sometimes you just pick up a bug and virus. When you are all tied together in one hotel, it can spread around. We have done everything we can to try and mitigate that. We have to see how things go today and tomorrow,” he added.

The series is crucial for Pakistan as they hunt for a place in the ICC World Test Championship 2021/23 Final. They are currently fifth in the table with a point percentage of 51.85 and will need to win as many of their remaining five Tests to remain in contention.

England’s chances of making the Final remain mathematically possible, but they’re realistically out of the race after a poor start to their campaign. They are placed seventh in the standings with a points percentage of 38.6.



