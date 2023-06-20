Menu
England vs Australia, Ashes 2023 Live: Will Usman Khawaja become a hero on Day 5?

Ashes 2023 Live Score, England vs Australia: Australia will rely heavily on Usman Khwaja to seal the 1st match of Ashes 2023. Khwaja and Scott Boland will look to get through the 1st session on Day 5 without losing a wicket. While the Kangaroos have lost their two main batters in the middle order in the form of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, there’s still plenty of batting to come. 

The next five batters for Australia include Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon. Both Travis Head and Alex Carey scored a half-century in the first innings leading Australia to a score of 386. 

Australia need just 174 runs to seal a nail-biting Test match at Edgbaston. Meanwhile, Usman Khwaja will be looking for a repeat of his first innings performance. Khwaja scored 141 in an innings that included 14 fours and 3 sixes to get Australia back into the game.

20 Jun 2023, 09:56:34 AM IST

Ashes 2023 Live Score: Man plays trumpet on Day 4 of the test match

In a popular video on Twitter, a man is seen playing dressed in yellow clothes with a matching hat can be seen playing the trumpet during Day 4 of the test match. Barmy Army captioned the video saying, ‘Is there any better place to be?’

20 Jun 2023, 09:49:08 AM IST

Ashes 2023 Live Score, England vs Australia: Day 4 Recap

Australia need 174 runs on Day 5 to win the test match. The Kangaroos have lost 3 wickets for 107 runs in their second innings. Hero of the first innings Usman Khwaja is still on the crease playing on a score of 34 while night watchman Scott Boland is batting on 13.


