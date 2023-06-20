England vs Australia, Ashes 2023 Live: Will Usman Khawaja become a hero on Day 5?

Ashes 2023 Live Score, England vs Australia: Australia will rely heavily on Usman Khwaja to seal the 1st match of Ashes 2023. Khwaja and Scott Boland will look to get through the 1st session on Day 5 without losing a wicket. While the Kangaroos have lost their two main batters in the middle order in the form of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, there’s still plenty of batting to come.

The next five batters for Australia include Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon. Both Travis Head and Alex Carey scored a half-century in the first innings leading Australia to a score of 386.

Australia need just 174 runs to seal a nail-biting Test match at Edgbaston. Meanwhile, Usman Khwaja will be looking for a repeat of his first innings performance. Khwaja scored 141 in an innings that included 14 fours and 3 sixes to get Australia back into the game.