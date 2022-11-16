Enjoy The Spread of Live Grills This Winter at Novotel New Delhi Aerocity

Quoin, Novotel Aerocity offers live grill cooking, extensive spread, a vibrant atmosphere, and great music.

Novotel New Delhi Aerocity welcomes the season of frosty weather with an appetising concept – The Winter Grills. The idea is to relish the beauty of winter and embrace the traditional barbeque ceremony of this much-loved season with some cocktails at Quoin– an around-the-clock contemporary sports bar.

Unique Dining Experiences

By enjoying the lively interiors and the spacious outdoor setting of the restaurant, the guests get the opportunity to enjoy the chef’s special ‘Winter Grill’ and premium artisanal cocktails from the exclusive bar of Bacardi. With live singing, fiery shots & a flair show, the set-up is tailored to be an exciting adventure. The guests can unwind with DIY cocktail therapy to set afloat their creativity and revel in the deliciousness of grilled delicacies.

The Winter Grills’ Spread

The spread of live grills presents mouth-watering dishes like Barbeque Chicken Breast, Tenderloin Fillet Medallion, Spanish Pork Chorizo, GF Honey and Black Pepper Cottage Cheese and many others. At the Bacardi bar, lined up are some interesting cocktail drinks, namely- Warming up to Darjeeling, Rum Espresso Martini, Winter hugs, Mighty Jungle and Festive Bubbles.

With a magical combination of food and drinks, Winter Grill is one of the most experiential journeys for guests. One can be a part of this wholesome occasion with friends and family.

What

The Winter Grills

Where

Quoin, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity

When

November 11 to March 2023

Time

7:00 PM To 10:00 PM



